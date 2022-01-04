Steelers vs. Browns in Monday Night Football





Ben Roethlisberger passed for 123 yards with a touchdown and an interception in likely his last start at Heinz Field, and the Pittsburgh Steelers dealt with the listless Cleveland Browns 26-14 on Monday night to keep their post-season hopes alive. Pittsburgh (8-7-1) needs a win in Baltimore next week, combined with an Indianapolis loss to Jacksonville, to reach the playoffs for the 12th time in Roethlisberger’s 18 seasons. He hardly did it alone. Rookie Najee Harris ran for a career-best 188 yards and a touchdown, Chris Boswell kicked four field goals and TJ Watt sacked Baker Mayfield four times to give him 21 1/2 of the season, one short of the Hall of NFL record. Famer Michael Strahan in 2001. The Pittsburgh defense sacked Mayfield nine times in all when Cleveland (7-9) – who was eliminated from the postseason battle on Sunday – inexplicably put the game on Mayfield’s ripped shoulders instead of Nick Chubb back to run against the NFL’s worst rush defenses. Chubb ran 12 times for 58 yards while Mayfield threw it 37 times, only completing 16, for 185 yards with two touchdowns and two picks, hardly a compelling argument for being the team’s long-term solution to a position where instability has been going on for decades the norm. In Pittsburgh, everything is very different. In more ways than one. Roethlisberger, now 39, has defined the franchise from the moment he took over from an injured Tommy Maddox as a rookie two weeks into the 2004 season. the 135th time as a starting quarterback and started Let’s Go Ben! Let’s go Ben! as he made his way out for the first toss. It was an honor Roethlisberger took alone after teammates and fellow co-captains Cam Heyward and Derek Watt let him walk to the midfield logo alone. Roethlisberger had tears in his eyes during a post-game interview with ESPN. I am so thankful for these fans and this place. There is no place like this, he said. Roethlisberger cautioned that he had no plans to make the final two games of his 18th season ceremonial. anyway — from the game that made him a two-time Super Bowl champion and a Hall of Famer when he decides it’s over. Here’s a fake shoulder. A step up in the bag there. The feet don’t move as fast as they used to. His arm doesn’t deliver with the precision of the past. The field-stretching swells have largely been replaced by dinks and dunks designed in part to protect him from behind an offensive line not nearly as talented as the groups he regularly led into the postseason. But if there was one constant throughout Roethlisberger’s career, it was his mastery of the Browns, who famously went over the Ohio native in the 2004 draft in favor of tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. Roethlisberger’s win improved his record to 26-3-1 against Cleveland and sparked a small measure of revenge less than a year after he threw four interceptions in a first-round home game against the Browns last January. That night would be the starting point for Cleveland heading into 2021. It just didn’t happen. Injuries and inconsistent play from the likes of Mayfield will force the Browns to watch the playoffs from home for the 18th time in 19 years. The Steelers built a 13-0 advantage behind Roethlisberger’s 417th touchdown pass, a 5-yard flip to Diontae Johnson in the first half that marked Pittsburgh’s first touchdown since before Thanksgiving. Cleveland got into it briefly in the third quarter when Mayfield hit David Njoku for a 6-yard score, but there would be no comeback. Not with Watt bolstering his candidacy for Defensive Player of the Year and a defense that has been sloppy at best for most of the past two months, raising a threat it has long been lacking. And Harris showed he can lead the charge in Pittsburgh as the post-Roethlisberger era kicks in. Injuries Bruin: lost CB Greedy Williams to a shoulder injury in the first half and LB Sione Takitaki to a shoulder injury in the second half. CB Denzel Ward came out in the third quarter with a groin problem, further exhausting a secondary, already missing start safeties Ronnie Harrison and John Johnson. UP NEXTleveland: Close out a disappointing season at home against AFC North champion Cincinnati on Sunday. Pittsburgh: It looks like Baltimore will win for the second consecutive season on Sunday and can get some help elsewhere.

