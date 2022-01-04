UConn Women’s Hockey Ranked #10 in the Nation





For the second time ever, UConn women’s hockey is in the national rankings. The Huskies came in at number 10 in the USCHO poll after finishing the first half of the season 14-4-2. Their first game after the winter break is scheduled for Friday, January 7 in Vermont. UConn got eight points in the poll, putting the team level with Harvard. The Huskies are one of two Hockey East programs (along with No. 3 Northeastern) and one of three Connecticut programs (No. 2 Quinnipiac and No. 7 Yale) ranked. It is the second highest ranking ever achieved by a UConn hockey team. In 2008, the Huskies were ranked No. 8. Last season, UConn men’s hockey made its first appearance in the USCHO Poll, ranked No. 20 in early February. UConn won the first seven games of the season and even after losing, it has recovered with four more straight wins. Two of the Huskies defeats also came at the hands of No. 2 Quinnipiac and No. 3 Northeastern, so they’ve done business against lesser teams on the schedule. UConn has a veteran-heavy roster of three graduate students who have returned to Storrs for their fifth year, two grads and five seniors. Senior striker Viki Harkness leads the team with 16 points on seven goals and nine assists, while graduate striker Natalie Snodgrass has six goals, eight assists and a ridiculous 94 shots, 18 more than the second-closest player and the 10th most in the nation. . Wabick twins Morgan, a forward and Taylor, a defender, each have 14 points as a fifth-year player, while senior striker Danielle Fox (5-813) and Mercyhurst transfer Summer-Rae Dobson (8-412) each have double-digit point totals as well. . Sophomore forward Jada Habisch (8-210) is the only underclassman with at least 10 points. That core, especially Snodgrass, Harkness, Fox and the Wabicks who have been on the program for four or five years, has enabled the Huskies to take a big step forward this season. They had options. They could have gone elsewhere. You get that extra year and they could have gone elsewhere, head coach Chris MacKenzie told The UConn Blog in December. It wasn’t even a question. They wanted to come back. If they didn’t play here, they didn’t play. They appreciate UConn, they bleed it. Now in his ninth season at the helm, MacKenzie has made a lot of noise in the Hockey East Playoffs with two trips to the championship game in the past four seasons. But both times, the Huskies came up short. However, the coach thinks differently this year. [The veteran players are] lead the team and we make the line changes. That’s it, MacKenzie said. They lead the team. So I’m going for the ride. I have and it usually results in a championship, he added when asked if he’s ever been on a team like this. Seeing so well. If they take ownership, it makes my life a lot easier and all I have to worry about is hockey, nothing else. UConn is currently third in the conference standings, 10 points back from Northeastern with one game in hand and two points back from Boston University with two games in hand.

