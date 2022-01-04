Nine Potential Breakout Stars to See in 2022 Men’s International Cricket Match

With another packed schedule of international cricket ahead of us, we pick a handful of men’s players to look forward to in 2022.

With South Africa touring New Zealand, Australia heading to Pakistan and India returning to the coast of England, there is ample opportunity for players to make a name for themselves in international cricket this year. Not to mention the umpteenth T2o World Cup to be held in Australia in October and November this year.

Below are nine players who are either in the very early stages of their international career or not debuting at all.

England – Saqib Mahmood

Mahmood has had an excellent 2021, with his performance in the white-ball series against Pakistan being a special highlight. With England always looking for a bowler who is capable of bowling at a fast pace and with Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Olly Stone all either injured or constantly at risk of getting one, Mahmood could be in good shape this year break into the English Test team.

Australia – Josh Inglis

Inglis just missed Alex Carey in a shootout over who would take over the gloves for The Ashes after Tim Paine stepped down as test captain. However, it is testament to Inglis’ ability that his cue ball credentials are arguably his forte at the moment. It wouldn’t be wholly surprising to see Inglis make his debut as a specialist batter in the shortest format as Matthew Wade continues with the gloves after his excellent World Cup.

India – Ravi Bishnoic

Bishnoi has become one of the foremost spinners in the IPL and is arguably one of the best whiteball players currently holding no limit at the international level. Could another strong performance in this year’s tournament see him make his way to the side for the T20 World Cup in Australia?

Ravi Bishnoi is the best T20 wrist spinner in India https://t.co/zcdKFswlY1 — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 28, 2021

Sri Lanka – Maheesh Theekshana

A potentially controversial recording, as Theekshana’s T20 World Cup performance this year has already launched him onto the world stage. However, Sri Lanka has had many mysterious spinners that appeared on the scene to disappear dramatically as opponents worked them out. Can Theekshana counter that trend and strengthen its place in international cricket?

Pakistan – Mohammad Huraira

At just 19 years old, Muhammad Huraira became only the second Pakistani teenager to score a triple century in first-class cricket, after the great Javed Miandad. Eleven games in his first-class career and he has three centuries, five fifties and an average of 58.00. With Abid Ali out indefinitely after heart surgery, there’s a chance Huraira could make his top-flight debut against Australia. Huraira, a recent graduate of Pakistan’s Under-19 lineup, registered a few half-centuries in a losing cause in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final.

South Africa – Marco Jansen

It’s hard to find these elsewhere. Not only does Jansen throw left-armed missiles from his 6-foot frame, but he’s already been credited as South Africa’s best all-rounder, hitting No. 7 against India. Although it is still early days, it is very difficult not to be enthusiastic about the potential player South Africa has found in Jansen.

Marco Jansen: 21, 6ft 8in, one left arm, good pace and already voted No. 7 in Test Cricket. Has making an immense cricketer for South Africa — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) January 3, 2022

Bangladesh – Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Joy tipped off by Bangladesh cricket expert Sight Screen Cricket Journal to be there in 2022 to watch out for has been on Bangladesh’s radar for a while now. In 2020 he was their top scorer in the U-19 World Cup and confirmed this potential with his first Test fifty against New Zealand in the first match of 2022.

West Indies – Jayden Seales

“This kid is ready to be in and around the senior lineup now, said Ian Bishop in 2020, just months after Seales’ 18th birthday. Bishop was right. Seales may have only played five first-class matches in all, but four of those were in Tests, including the Windies’ memorable one-wicket win against Pakistan. With the West Indies playing three Tests against England in March and the current fragile state of England’s batting lineup, Seales is a name many English fans could very well know very soon.

New Zealand – Finn Allen

45 games in his domestic T20 career and 22-year-old Finn Allen has a strike rate of 172.91. Coupled with an over 30 average and his incredible arrival on the domestic scene has resulted in him earning six caps for New Zealand in the shortest format, though with the emergence of Daryl Mitchell as opener and the ever-present Martin Guptill at the top of the order, Allen has had to wait for further opportunities. That could all change in 2022.