Novak Djokovic will participate in Australian Open with medical exemption

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney

World number one Novak Djokovic will defend his Australian Open title later this month after receiving a medical exemption from a Covid-19 vaccination.

All players and staff at the tournament must be vaccinated or cleared by an expert independent panel.

Djokovic, nine-time winner of the Australian Open, has not spoken publicly about his vaccination status.

The tournament kicks off on January 17 in Melbourne.

“I spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones during intermission and today I am going down with a waiver clearance,” the 34-year-old said on Instagram on Tuesday. “Let’s go 2022.

“I’m ready to live and breathe tennis in the coming weeks of competition.”

The news was confirmed by tournament organizer Tennis Australia, who said: “Novak Djokovic will participate in the Australian Open and is on his way to Australia.”

Earlier this week, Australian Open head Craig Tiley said some unvaccinated players had been given exemptions to play in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Medical waiver applications are reviewed anonymously by two separate panels, citing inflammatory heart disease or other acute condition as the valid reason.

But it’s also possible that Djokovic recently tested positive for the virus, which could cause him to delay the vaccine.

Tennis Australia said Djokovic was granted an exemption after “a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts”.

“Fair and independent protocols have been established for the assessment of medical waiver applications that will enable us to ensure that the 2022 Australian Open is safe and enjoyable for all,” Tiley said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that each applicant was given due consideration.”

Djokovic withdrew of the Serbian team for the ATP Cup in Sydney, which had raised doubts about his participation in Melbourne Park.

BBC tennis commentator Andrew Castle said that while he was “not surprised” by the response to the waiver, the decision was “not unfair”.

“We don’t know what Djokovic’s medical exemption is and we will never know because it is private,” Castle told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“But he must have one. We knew this would happen when waivers were announced. I’m not surprised [by the reaction] but what I’m saying is it’s not unfair because he was happy with two independent panels.

“Is he giving the tennis world the right edge? It’s debatable. It doesn’t look like he broke any rules, he’s happy with the independent panels, so we keep arguing over another Covid-related issue.

“I can understand that the Australian public is outraged. They’ve been to hell and back and if the public cheers on him – which I think they will – he will put it aside and become the favorite to win. No one is arguing about his tennis, the concern here is leadership and the example he sets, but it is not mandatory to get the vaccination.”

Djokovic has won the last three Australian Opens and is tied in 20 majors with Roger Federer, who misses the tournament through injury, and Rafael Nadal on the all-time list.

“He has a chance to break this record,” Castle added. “The tournament would of course be worse off without him from a tennis point of view. But he has never been loved as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and this will do nothing to endear him to this part of the world.

“It’s another big Covid argument and I want all of this to go away.”