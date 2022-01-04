Booster shot mandate at Colorado College produces pushback from hockey players | Content for subscribers only

A new requirement that all fully vaccinated Colorado College students and staff eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot is worrying some students, who have indicated they may not comply.

And it’s unclear what the consequences of non-compliance will be.

About 16 of the Division 1 hockey players are reluctant to get the booster, multiple sources told The Gazette, even though it was encouraged by the coaching staff. The link between vaccinations and heart problems in young men was feared.

“If student-athletes have questions, we should help provide information about why we think having a booster essentially gives you the best chance of continuing to compete and eliminating any disruption to your participation,” said CC Athletic director Lesley Irvine.

“We’re not trying to shut down conversations or concerns raised by parents or students or staff or faculty.”

There are rumors that a player had also blocked his access to at least one dining room and dormitory, sources said. Irvine said she was not aware of this rumor.

Officials at the private liberal arts college north of downtown Colorado Springs are disputing it.

All students, staff and teachers have access to buildings, reads an email from the CC COVID-19 Policy and Implementation Committee, in response to questions sent by The Gazette on Monday.

An unrelated programming issue with some key cards last weekend has been resolved, the email said.

Some of the schools’ 2,100 students returned to classes on Monday, more will begin with a 10-day academic session on Jan. 11, and all students will begin the spring semester on Jan. 24.

Monday was the deadline for uploading documentation with evidence of a booster, and it’s unclear what the ramifications will be for those who decide not to get a booster shot. The committee did not immediately answer the question.

Irvine said the university leadership met Monday morning.

“I think it’s really a starting point for us to say the policy is in place,” Irvine said. “We certainly don’t mean to be overly restrictive about, ‘You have to let X do it.’ We need to talk to people and make sure they understand the why.

According to the Colorado College website, if those who are eligible for a booster do not upload booster proof documentation, access to the Gold Card will be restricted.

Gold Cards serve as Colorado College identification cards and grant access to living rooms and room doors. It is also a way to purchase goods and services on campus, including meals.

Students who refuse to submit to regular COVID testing in a campus practice since August 2020 have been advised that they could lose access to campus buildings if they fail to participate, the email sent to The Gazette said. They will be contacted by phone, email and SMS to let them know they need testing or create a testing account.

Colorado College athletics are currently still following 10-day isolation guidelines, which sources say will result in at least one hockey player missing a weekend streak on the road.

College officials said they are waiting for advice from the local health department on whether higher education institutions should maintain a 10-day quarantine or shorten the duration to five days.

The first communication from university officials said waivers from the booster requirement for those who are fully vaccinated will not be allowed.

Most eligible members of the campus community have received a booster shot, but specific numbers are not yet in, the college email said. Most people were happy to comply, as the requirement reduces the risk for everyone on campus.

As of December 28, 98% of faculty, 90% of staff and 96.7% of students were fully vaccinated, the campus COVID portal reports.

Students and staff received an email last week stating that in addition to the booster shot requirement, school-provided KN95 or similar filter masks must be worn at all times in indoor public areas, COVID-19 testing is required on Mondays and Thursdays, social interactions are restricted indoors and eating or drinking is not allowed in classes, meetings or events.

Colorado State University also announced it will require COVID booster shots for those returning for the spring semester.

Some colleges, including the University of Colorado at Boulder, have said they will begin the spring semester with distance instruction due to increasing COVID cases, but Colorado Colleges’ priority is to continue to live in person, on campus, teach, learn. and work because we know it’s so important to our students’ learning and well-being, the letter said.

Our COVID response has been very successful this academic year, officials said in an email, citing high vaccination coverage, regular screening and testing, and other risk-mitigating protocols.

Requiring booster shots and using N95 masks is good practice for in-person classes, along with the college’s robust testing protocols, wastewater monitoring and proper ventilation, said Phoebe Lostroh, an associate professor of molecular biology, who is teaching a class on virology this month. will give .

However, if it were up to her, Lostroh wouldn’t have in-person classes until local COVID hospitals and new cases decline.

I don’t think a face-to-face meeting outweighs the responsibility we have to limit diseases that can have serious long-term consequences and to minimize viral reproduction — and thus viral evolution — as much as possible, she said in an email. -mail.

The campus has cumulatively tested a total of 14,513 people, with 290 positive results, according to the college’s COVID dashboard.