Protests over proposals for tennis courts in Lanarkshire that would eliminate green space

Campaigners have expressed strong objections to proposals from a Lanarkshire tennis club to develop a local green space.

Rutherglen Tennis Club (RTC) is looking to convert part of Overtoun Park into covered all-weather courts that it says will be an ‘ace’ addition to the area.

However, a group of local residents believe that the plans will remove an area that can be used by all residents.





In September, South Lanarkshire Council (SLC) granted the club ‘heads of terms’ for the country, meaning they could develop their proposal further, including plans to establish a community cafe there.

The plans were praised when they were first announced by Judy Murray, who has talked about capitalizing on her sons Andy and Jamie’s success to create a tennis legacy in Scotland.

Susan McGinley, who de Save Overtoun Parks Greenspace for the future group, told Lanarkshire Live serious concerns about the progress of development.

She told us : “The proposal to place a private members tennis club on the property has not even been communicated to residents or park users of the municipality.

“If the municipality wanted to develop the land, there should have been an open and transparent process for all interested parties to submit proposals for consideration.







“The world and our views have changed dramatically in recent times.

“Lockdown has made us value our local green outdoor space more than ever and it is very much cherished. We cannot continue to clear out sites to build more especially when we have many sites that can be reused all over Rutherglen.

“Public Health Scotland is constantly driving home the benefits of being outside for our physical health and our mental health, but here we are with the loss of more green space being proposed.”

The group says the land could be invested in a wider range of sports, rather than just tennis, pointing to the BMX area in the park as a prime example.

Susan added: “In an ideal world we would like to see the council upgrade the BMX section. It is now a gold medal Olympic sport and has been neglected for decades.







“By developing a private member club, the country only takes the heat away from a lack of investment in parks and recreational facilities in Rutherglen for years.

“We want to see real investment from the municipality.

“So much of the park has been eroded since time immemorial. We now have private sheltered housing, private care homes, the bowling club is now privately run and the land next door is fenced and leased to Grow 73.

“Now we have a private tennis club that wants to take up space. It feels like enough is enough.”

The Overtoun Park group, which has more than 100 members on board, has already spoken to the Green Party to gain political support for their campaign.

However, RTC officials insist the new facility wouldn’t be just for members and they believe the plans could help other sports as well.

RTC chairman Gareth Ellor told us “We want a facility that the whole community can enjoy.

“We are a tennis club so we are going to focus on tennis, but there is a lot of space within the proposed facility that could be used for other things.

“The cafe will be at the center of it all – we had 679 responses to our own survey and 85 percent said they would use the cafe.

“There will be public toilets, which the park doesn’t currently have, and we’re looking at pool tables, ping pong tables and foosball tables there too – it could be a place for kids and teens to use.

“I hear a lot on social media that there has been a land grab by a posh tennis club, but we are not for profit and we want tennis to be really accessible.

“We had Cambuslang Harriers talk to us about how they could use the facility and the Glasgow South table tennis club talked to us too.

“The project is not there yet and the layout, the design, the aesthetics have yet to be designed before we go back to the Council. We are happy to talk to everyone about it.”

In August 2020, Judy Murray was excited about the plans, saying: “If only we had more clubs as visionary, ambitious, proactive and welcoming as Rutherglen, tennis in Scotland would be in a much stronger position.”

An annual membership to the club costs 216, but in the proposal the courts would also be available on a pay-as-you-play basis.

SLC says they have been in talks with RTC for “some time” about plans for Overtoun Park, confirming that they leased a plot of land to the club on September 29 for this purpose.

A spokesperson told us: “Proposals require planning permission and more details on the design, construction, parking and operation of the facility are required before an application can be submitted for formal consideration.

“As for Overtoun Park in general, over the past few years we have invested in this popular and important public green space, including the play facilities and our work with a local group to develop an allotment garden on a disused bowling alley.

“We will continue to work with all local groups to ensure the park continues to thrive for the benefit of local communities.

