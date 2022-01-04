Ben Roethlisberger shares emotional moment with Steelers teammates after what was likely his last home game

PITTSBURGH — Emotions were still running high as Mike Tomlin began his post-game press conference on Monday night. Moments earlier, Ben Roethlisberger delivered an emotional message to his teammates in the locker room after winning what was likely his last game at Heinz Field.

The 26-14 win over the Browns was monumental on several fronts. It kept the Steelers alive in the race to secure a wildcard berth. But all the post-game talk was about Roethlisberger and how the Steelers could help him secure his 92nd and arguably last win at Heinz Field.

“It was an emotional night for all of us,” Tomlin said. “We are so thankful for 7, not only his game, but also his leadership. Just a tough night, but a great night.”

Tomlin was the first to inform the media of Roethlisberger’s postgame message to his teammates.

“Just something beautiful,” Tomlin said of the moment.

Rather than turn the team on its back Monday night, Roethlisberger got a lot of help from his teammates in what was the Steelers’ most complete game of the season yet. Najee Harris was easily having his best day as a Steeler, with 188 rushing yards including his game clinching, 37-yard score with less than a minute to go. The Pittsburgh defense, led by linebacker TJ Watt’s four sacks, largely had its way with Baker Mayfield and the Browns’ surprisingly successful attack. The Steelers got another clutch outing from Chris Boswell, who made all four of his field goal attempts.

“It was such a team effort tonight,” said Roethlisberger. “[Harris is] a gem of a football player. It’s like he was possessed tonight. Some of the things he did were just special. … To watch the defense go out and do what they did. The special teams. We had guys fill in and play; JC [Hassenauer] play center. Just everybody stepped up tonight and it just means the world to me.”

Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



It was clear from the start that Monday night was not going to be an ordinary game. Fans cheered as Roethlisberger showed up for the pre-game warm-ups, then exploded when Roethlisberger’s name was announced as he ran off with Pittsburgh’s attacking starters during the induction of players. “Let’s go Ben!” chants reverberated throughout the game, reaching a frenzied pitch after hitting Diontae Johnson for: the first score of the game.

“The atmosphere there was crazy,” said Harris. “That was the most fortified and energetic Heinz Field since I’ve been here.”

Harris said he and his teammates fed on the atmosphere created by the fans. It certainly had an impact on Watt, who is now just one sack away from equaling Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL record.

“It’s special,” Watt said of the fans’ reaction to Roethlisberger. “You pour so much into this. There’s so much going on behind the scenes. The sacrifices. And it’s not just you, it’s your family. If people really take a moment to acknowledge and appreciate it, like tonight, I don’t think that people really understand how special it was not just for him but for us to see how well he was received and treated. Pittsburgh is a really special place, and tonight was a great night to show that.”

The 63,624 fans weren’t the only ones making sure to bring their “A” game to Heinz Field. The Steelers upped their game to ensure their quarterback would win his 26th game in 30 starts against the team that famously passed him in the 2004 NFL Draft.

“I want to make sure my game matched what I felt for him,” said Cam Heyward, who along with Derek Watt ensured that Roethlisberger was the only captain to go out for the first toss. “A lot of guys thought the same way. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback. Pittsburgh Steeler legend. Ring of Honor man. He’ll get every accolade. I feel very lucky to have played with many Hall of Fame players .”

Like everything else in the Steelers 2021 season, Monday’s win was anything but easy. Despite the dominance of the defense, the Steelers had a precarious lead for most of the game. And as they built a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh found himself defending a lead from an onside kick after Cleveland scored a late touchdown with 1:10 left. But the Steelers eventually came out on top after Harris outplayed the game three games after Minkah Fitzpatrick reinstated the onside kick. Tre Norwood’s interception of Mayfield enabled Roethlisberger to line up in victory formation.

“I didn’t think I was going to go out again,” Roethlisberger said. “Anyone in football will tell you that going on the attack is the best way to play football. Going out and getting on your knees probably made it more emotional and realistic. It wasn’t pretty, but I think that’s my style, not pretty, but finding a way to win. That’s what it’s always been about for me, winning football matches. That’s another one, and it’s very special.”

Roethlisberger had a special moment right after the game, as he was hugged by his wife and three children. He briefly met several Browns players (including Mayfield and Myles Garrett) before being inundated by media and cameramen. Through the crowd, Roethlisberger saw off and hugged the fans for an extended period of time before leaving Heinz Field for perhaps the last time as a player.

“This is home,” Roethlisberger said. “I was born in Ohio, but I live here, and it will always be here. These fans and this place just mean so much to me and my family, and always will. I’ve always said they are the best fans in all sports, and I’ll stick with that until the day I die To see all the plates and the sweaters and the towels and hear them cheer when I come out of the tunnel.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever put it into words. I wish I could bottle it and have it forever, but I’ll [my heart] and in my mind.”

In the locker room, Roethlisberger had one last, emotional message to deliver on what was an emotional evening for all who witnessed the end of an era.

“This team is very special,” said Roethlisberger. “In the locker room afterwards, then on the field, just everything. That’s why I love this place. This is home. These are my brothers and I’m so blessed. Not just these guys, but all the guys I’m blessed to have to play with over the years.”