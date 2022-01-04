Six cricket wishes for 2022: from T20 World Cup to Ashes Glory for women | Cricket

Wgone with the Ashes, Englands Test team is in what could be tactfully described as some disarray. But where there is despair, let us sow hope. A year ago, The Spin made six wishes for 2021, and most of them have come true. Cricket gates reopened, Michael Holding had a bestseller, Ireland kept busy and New Zealand became Test world champions. One wish went horribly wrong: Zak Crawley never came close to a second Test century, and for someone who can play so royally, 2021 was an annus horribilis.

Another was only half-fulfilled: Mark Wood got more Tests seven in the calendar year, the most for him since 2015, but only appeared once against India and was mind-bogglingly rested in Adelaide last month just as his speed alarmed Australias best hitters . Still, as the players say, we’re going again. Here are six wishes for 2022.

1) Reset England

Joe Root, who has been wrong about most things in Australia, is right about this. England must rethink their red ball cricket, just as they did with the white ball game in 2015. That operation had two masterminds: Andrew Strauss, England’s then director, who saw the need for it, and Eoin Morgan, the incoming whites captain. ball, who managed to turn a team with no identity into fearless master blasters.

Brains are needed to transform the test team. The pack needs a natural leader, someone who is strong and cunning, not giggly and woolly. The whole setup needs a boss with more vision and verve than Ashley Giles, who has only made his mark by weeding out Ed Smith, the biggest brain in the English Brains Trust. As the national selector, Smith had a Test win/loss ratio of 1.75 (won 21, lost 12). His successor, Chris Silverwood, has a ratio of 0.17 (won one, lost six). The competition list was tough, the Covid protocols taxing, but that’s still a steep drop.

Giless’s job should be returned to Strauss, who gave it up for personal reasons when his wife, Ruth, was dying of cancer. If he is only available part-time, the ECB can say: No problem. It’s a job that mainly consists of hiring people for other jobs below, though Strauss has the clarity and clout to change the mindset of those above him as well. He might even convince them to turn down those mind-boggling bonuses.

2) The T20 World Cup is not ruled by the toss

Yes, another one is coming, a year after the last. In October, Australia, the surprise winners, will defend the trophy on home soil in what should be a more satisfying tournament. In the UAE, the toss had too much of an impact, with all six Australian wins coming in second. Towards the end they probably played well enough to win batting first, but they never got to prove it. England, the only team to beat them, started superbly but ran out of power, losing Jason Roy to injury and succumbing to New Zealand in the semi-finals. That should spur them on, along with the knowledge that they could be the first men’s team to hold both World Cups at the same time.

3) England win the Ashes

The women Ashes, that is. The series spans all three international formats, a scenario that English men can only envy. It will begin on January 26 with a single test, followed by three T20s and three ODIs. Australian women rule the world, so it’s nearly impossible to wrest the Ashes from them on their own turf. But the England captain, Heather Knight, has a gifted team that has been hardened by the large crowds in the Hundred. And they have a lot more to play for later in the year. Immediately after the Ashes, there is the World Cup in New Zealand, with England as the winners. Midway through the home season come the Commonwealth Games (in Birmingham, from 28 July), which will see T20 cricket for the first time without men making headlines.

Heather Knight leads a gifted team from England heading into the women’s Ashes this year. Photo: Matt Impey/Shutterstock

4) Racism is handed out

A month ago, Yorkshire finally appeared to be cleaning up the stables after their dismal response to Azeem Rafiq’s accusations of racism. They sacked all their coaching staff and brought in Darren Gough as director of cricket. It has been quiet on the northern front ever since. This could be because the players threatened to quit: Gough may be talking to them behind closed doors. Let’s hope that when it comes down to it, he’s willing to let them go and start over, and build a new team around Adil Rashid, who’s too good not to play four-day cricket (assuming his shoulder can handle it) ). And let’s hope the rest of English cricket becomes more inclusive. Any team, professional or amateur, can help by getting on their knees. Sky can help by giving the commentary spot vacated by David Lloyd to Mark Butcher, not only because he is a mixed race, but also because he is top-notch, cunning, bright and witty.

5) England work out how to play New Zealand

If you can’t beat them, copy them. Morgan’s blueprint for buccaneers was borrowed from his mate Brendon McCullum, who was the captain of New Zealand at the time. In Tests these days the Kiwis are everything England is not: smart, efficient, clear-thinking. They are the only team to have never beaten Root as captain (played six, lost three, drew three) and they will be back for three Tests in June. We don’t know who will be in charge of England by then, but we do know they will have to figure out how to handle Tim Southees’ swing, Kyle Jamieson’s bounce and Neil Wagner’s combativeness and how to manage the ability. of New Zealand to beat above their weight.

6) Jofra Archer comes steaming in

England’s most exciting discovery since Ben Stokes hasn’t played for them since March and if he goes to the Caribbean it will be to see his family. Archer will soon lose an entire year to a stress fracture of the right elbow. Some have doubted he will play another Test, but the man himself does not appear to be among them. on Australian channel 7 at the start of the Ashes Archer said: This really is a cricket tour as a fast bowler you don’t want to miss. When asked about his recovery, he said: Everything is going well. He will come back. The question is when and in how many formats.

