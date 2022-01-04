Iowa Football Ranking Figures: Kentucky

So that was… frustrating. It was one of the most interesting and quirky seasons in recent history for Iowa Hawkeye Football. This team won 10 matches. Our thrilling win against Penn State and number two in the country left us feeling a little greedy. For the season I tied this team with 7-8 wins. This team played great defense and special teams for the most part. The offense for much of the year felt like it could fight its way out of a wet paper bag. At one point against Kentucky, I felt like we needed two defensive scores to win the game. There were some positives that can be taken from the game. Unfortunately, the elephant in the room is our quarterback situation. On to the numbers.

I went back and forth between a D- and an F several times. I chose a D-. Maybe I had two days to process the loss and felt bad for our quarterback. Spencer Petras has always been a stand up guy. Petras made some excellent throws. He was 19-30 for 211 yards and a touchdown. That was the good thing. The bad was really really bad. Petras threw three interceptions that day. He also had one of the worst misses you’ll ever see. Iowa trailed in the fourth quarter and Brian Ferentz had the running game rolling. (I honestly thought Brian mentioned a pretty good football game). That opened up our play-action pass game. Petras had a wide, wide, wide open Nico Ragainic and missed him by a quarter of a mile. It will be very interesting to see what happens to our off-season quarterback room. Alex Padilla didn’t see the field after Petras threw three picks. No one could blame him for looking elsewhere. The Hawks have Joey Labas on the list and Carson May are entering. The Hawkeyes must land a transfer to battle for the starting spot. Also, everyone knows that Kirk Ferentz values ​​experience above everything else. He is extremely loyal. Getting a transfer in this position is about the most anti-Kirk thing ever. Hopefully the coaches on his staff will remind him that Brad Banks switched and he was a revelation for Iowas. We cannot expect different results next year if we do the same.

RB: A-

I commented somewhat jokingly during the game that I was wondering if Tyler Goodson was our 3rd best running back. I was kidding, but I noticed all year that Gavin Williams

and Leshon Williams going north and south much faster than Goodson did. Goodson was a great Hawk but I am very excited to see how these two backs develop. Gavin rushed for 98 yards on 16 carries (6.1) Most importantly, he didn’t have a single carry where he lost yards. Leshon carried the ball 10 times for 42 yards (4.2). Ivory Kelly-Martin carried the ball once for 12 yards.

WR: D

The news that Keagan Johnson not going to play was not great for this team. He’s been one of our few threats. The wideouts were uninspiring against the Wildcats. Much of it had to do with errant throws not aiming for tight ends in Iowas. Arland Bruce IV must develop into a multi-dimensional playmaker. Bruce IV ran the ball for 21 yards twice, including this touchdown.

He also caught four passes on the day. There wasn’t much except Bruce.

TEA

Spencer Petras and Sam LaPorta needed to let others know the secret of why they click. LaPorta was a guy that day. He caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Luke Lachey also had a catch for 15 yards. When Iowa Football can run the ball and get tight ends, good things usually happen. LaPorta and Lachey have made great strides this season.

OL: B+

Iowas’ offensive line appeared to be making some strides from the Big Ten Championship game to the bowl game. Iowa didn’t allow a bag that day. In addition, the Hawkeyes ran 30 times for 173 yards (5.8). There was some controversy over Iowas’ failed fourth conversion when the ball was supposedly touched by a defensive lineman. That and the fact that Tyler Linderbaum was out with an injury resulting in Iowa not going for 4th down and a foot play that would have frozen the game. sigh. It will be impossible to replace the Baumer, but Iowas’ young offensive line made significant progress over the season.

Defense

DL: B+

Iowa was able to put excellent pressure on the Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. The Hawks fired him six times. Zach Van Valkenburg was a force who amassed eight tackles, 2 sacks and 2.5 TFLs. The TFL that missed ZVV might have won the games for the Hawks like VanValkenburg had Chris Rodriguez wrapped up at eleven on the game-winning 6-yard touchdown run. Noah Shannon had five tackles and a sack. Lukas Van Ness collected four tackles and a sack. Logan Lee took part in the sack parade with five tackles and a sack. Joe Evans collected Iowas last bag. Everyone except VanValkenburg returns for this group. Kelvin Bell did an excellent job with this group. Going into the season I thought this group would be a weak point for the Hawks.

LB: B

Jack Campbell led Iowa again in tackles with 14. This young man could be the next All-American for the Hawkeyes. Seth Benson had ten tackles and 1 QBH. Benson always does an excellent job getting into football. One area overlooked is that Benson is always grabbing or jumping loose balls. Even when a game is decided, he has the mentality that he is going to pick up the ball. There is no such thing as a trifle. Jestin Jacobs had four tackles that day. I was surprised and happy that Kentucky didn’t run Chris Rodriguez more than they did. He rushed 20 times for 107 yards (5.3). This linebacker group could be one of the best units in the country next year.

DB/Cash: C

Injuries have taken their toll on this group this season. Matt Hankins, Riley Moss, and Terry Roberts have all missed a lot of time this year. The advantage of this is that it is allowed Jermari Harris to see the field. He ran away with that chance. Harris grabbed an interception in each of his last three games. Harris knocked out Levis and also had two pass breakups. Jack Koerner missed a few tackles he normally makes; he was more than likely quite confused. Koerner will play in The League. Kaevon Merri weather made a huge legal hit Wandale Robinson but Robinson held onto the ball on the last drive. Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to a child. Robinson made two great plays on the last ride. Riley Moss didn’t play his typical game in what was most likely his last game for the Hawkeyes. It will be exciting to see Cooper DeJean and Xavier Nwankpa

added to Coach Phil Parkers toolbox.

Special teams: A-

It was another good game for the Iowas special teams unit. Tory Taylor Scored 4 times for an average of 50 yards. Taylors goal should be to lead the nation in punting. He has that potential. Caleb Shudak finished a fantastic season with 2 for 2 on extra points and he scored his only field goal from 28 yards. It would have been nice if Shudak had had a chance to even the game at the end. Charlie Jones had a quiet day. It would be a big recruiting win for Iowa to have Jones come back for another year.