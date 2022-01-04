Sports
Tournament time marks winter break for boys’ hockey programs | St. Louis Park
BSM wins Tradition at the Park while Orioles Roseau . visits
Benilde-St. Margarets closes 2021 with a 7-4-0 record on a five-game winning streak, including all three games to take the Tradition at the Park tournament from December 28-30.
After consecutive shutouts to Holy Family (3-0 Dec. 18) and Blake (8-0 Dec. 23) in the rec center, the 15th-ranked Red Knights took three single-goal victories against some of the best Class AA programs in the world. state.
In the final game, a 2-1 win over Stillwater on December 30, Brendan McMorrow assisted Ben Thompsons to equalize in the second period, then scored the winner at the 9.45am point of the third period. The Red Knights defeated Stillwater 18-5 in the third period and 45-23 overall.
Senior Adam Marshall took his 13th point of the season and sixth on a four-game point streak assisting McMorrows goal.
Marshall not only opened the score 2:54 in the second period of a 3-2 win over Maple Grove in sixth place, but also secured a 5-on-3 power play goal from Tristan Sarslands in the final second of regulation , 0.3 seconds left on the clock for the fourth consecutive win. Peter Giertsen equalized the game less than five minutes into the final period with assists from Ryan Gearen and Ben Norris.
BSM led 15-3 shots in the opening period, but the Crimson came back and led the shots in the second period 14-8.
Benilde-St. Margarets opened the tournament with a 5-4 win over Rogers thanks to Marshall’s 5-on-3 power-play goal in overtime with an assist from Drew Stewart, 6:14 in OT. Marshall gave the team a 4-2 lead: 3:21 into the third period before Rogers Sam Ranallo scored a couple of goals five minutes apart, including the equalizer on a penalty at 2:27 in the regular season to take it out. 4-4 in the opening game of Tradition in the Park.
Stewart scored late in the opening period and again 1:55 in the second period to take a 2-1 lead when the Red Knights defeated Rogers 56-36, including a 23-8 margin in the second period and 13- 2 in over time.
Sophomore goalkeeper Mason McElroy was in goal for all three tournament games, hitting 32 side shots against Rogers as his 123-minute shutout streak came to an end. He stands at 6-3-0 with an average of 2.06 goals against and a save rate of 0.921.
The schedule is not easing for the Red Knights traveling to Edinas Braemar Ice Arena for an 8 p.m. start on Jan. 8, followed by Chaska at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 before hosting the St. Thomas Academy, at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 on the rec center.
St. Louis Park headed northwest for the winter break to experience hockey at Memorial Arena in Roseau, Dec. 28-30. Host Rams started with an 8-1 loss to the Orioles, followed by a 2-1 loss to Minot (ND) before finishing it off with a 2-2 draw against Mahtomedi.
After Henry Schultz opened the scoring just over two minutes into the second period, Sam Fuller gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a power play goal set up by Griffin Krone and Mason Amelse. Josh Middleton made 24 saves after stopping 34 shots against Roseau.
The Orioles will resume the Metro West Conference schedule in Chaska on January 4 before hosting Chanhassen on January 8 and Jefferson on January 11 (beginning at 7:00 PM) before hosting conference newcomer Waconia at the Recreation Outdoor Center at 5:15 PM on January 13 .
