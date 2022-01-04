Black College Football Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2022





The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Tuesday. Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College), Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University), John Moody (RB, Morris Brown College), Roscoe Nance (Contributor, Tuskegee University), Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University), William” Billy” Nicks (Coach, Morris Brown College and Prairie View A&M University) and Sammy White (WR, Grambling State University) are the 13th grade of the BCFHOF. The seven candidates were selected from a list of 29 finalists determined by the BCFHOF selection committee. The votes were tallied from the 10-member selection committee, made up of prominent journalists, commentators and historians, as well as former NFL general managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the candidates. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2022,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “These men should be proud of this honor. They have been voted one of the best who ever played, coached or contributed to football at a historically black college and university.” Four of the seven inductees played in the NFL. Coates was selected by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. Coates, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens in the final season of a 10-year career. Coates’ college career ended with 103 receptions for 1,268 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Livingstone Blue Bears. Driver was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft. After 14 seasons with Green Bay, including a Super Bowl XLV win, Driver ended his career as the Packers’ all-time leader in receptions and receiving recruits. Driver’s college career ended with 99 receptions for 1,993 yards for the Alcorn State Braves. Newton went unwritten when he got out of Florida A&M University in 1982—he was drafted into the now-defunct USFL—but went on to have a successful 14-year career in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) with the Dallas Cowboys. Newton made six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams as a guard in the NFL. White was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft and won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He played in Super Bowl XI that same season and played in the league for 10 years, all with the Vikings. As a senior, White caught 37 passes for 802 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Grambling State Tigers. The Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for June 18, 2022 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. The ceremony will also celebrate the June National Day, commemorating the emancipation of African American slaves. The BCFHOF class of 2022 will make its first public appearance during the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 19, 2022 in New Orleans.

