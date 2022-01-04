Gavaskar on Van der Dussen wicket | ‘Nobody walks into today’s cricket’: Gavaskar reacts after Van der Dussen’s resignation sparks controversy





Sunil Gavaskar has reacted after Van der Dussen’s dismissal sparked controversy | Photo: AP/IANS Essentials Rassie Van der Dussen’s sacking sparked controversy on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and host country South Africa Sunil Gavaskar has questioned Van der Dussen’s decision to leave after controversial sacking Van der Dussen was fired by Indian pacesetter Shardul Thakur in the 45th over Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has provided a strong response after the resignation of Rassie van der Dussen sparked a huge controversy on Day 2 of the ongoing 2nd Test game between the Virat Kohli-less Team India and host country South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday. Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant completed a stunning catch to remove Rassie Van der Dussen on the last ball of the first session. Although Van der Dussen was quick to make the long way back to the pavilion, replays after his resignation suggested that Pant had grabbed the ball from the grass. For example, the controversial dismissal of Van der Dussen became a major topic of discussion on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match between India and host country South Africa. Commentators Mike Haysman and Sunil Gavaskar also spoke at length about Van der Dussen’s sacking during the first two sessions of the Johannesburg Test match. Gavaskar even joked about Dussen’s decision to walk back to the pavilion after his resignation. “He ran, nobody runs in today’s cricket. They may have nice cars, that’s why they don’t run. They all have nice cars, so I don’t know why Van der Dussen decided to run. Nevertheless, I think that might be an indication that from here and in slow motion it might look like it might not have gone down, but Van der Dussen didn’t seem to have a problem with that,” Gavaskar explained to the air. Speaking of the match, Van der Dussen was eliminated by Shardul Thakur, who took seven wickets in the 2nd Test match against the Proteas. On the half century of Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma, South Africa managed to score 229 in the 1st inning. According to a report submitted by ESPNcricinfo, South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and team manager Khomotso Masubelele met with race officials about Van der Dussen’s controversial sacking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/sunil-gavaskar-reacts-after-van-der-dussens-bump-ball-dismissal-sparks-controversy-nobody-walks-in-todays-cricket/846339 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos