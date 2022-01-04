Rick Peckham talks pinching stint with Lightning, Hockey Hall of Fame induction weekend

When Lightnings TV’s play-by-play announcer Dave Randorf went into COVID-19 protocol ahead of Thursday’s game against the Panthers, the team only had to make one phone call to find a temporary replacement.

Rick Peckham, who spent 24 years with the team before retiring in August 2020, was more than happy to squeeze the hit into the booth.

When you have a Hall of Famer across the street, and especially the type of guy he is… he’s a fan and still feels very connected to the Lightning and always will be for the rest of his life, said Brian Engblom, who worked alongside Peckham as a Lightnings TV analyst from 2015-16. It was just pretty amazing how he just slipped back in.

The Tampa Bay Times caught up with Peckham after his three-game stint back on the call. (Answers have been edited for length and clarity.)

How’s your retirement going? Have you settled into Lightning fan mode? What does the game of golf look like? (The team presented him with a special lightning-engraved putter at a November pre-game ceremony at the Amalie Arena).

I definitely got into fan mode. I think back to the playoff run (last season) and just night after night, and just follow that march to the (Stanley) Cup and sit in the stands when they won it at the Amalie Arena, it’s just something that I never will forget. … Just very unique for me to be able to sit there and watch the game and be as tense as everyone else in the building and not have to worry about it. Okay, well what am I going to say and should I look at it professionally, and just enjoy all the big moments.

As for golf, I’ve added it up. In 2021 I had 87 laps on 38 tracks. It was a lot of fun and the game has held up quite well. (The putters) in my bag. I’ve made it a little easier because I was good with my other putter and timed with it, but now for the last few rounds, I’ve been on the engraved putter full time and it’s been going really, really well.

Rick Peckham received the 2020 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for his outstanding contributions as a hockey announcer. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

You also called out a game for the Predators on Nov. 16 while in Toronto for your Hockey Hall of Fame induction (he was the recipient of the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in June 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic) . What caused that?

My family and I flew to Toronto on November 14th. Luncheon and so on would be the 15th, and I knew Nashville would be playing in Toronto the next night because Bill Wickett, the former Lightning spokesperson, and Gerry Helper of the Predators, I invited them to join them for lunch. . .

But we get to the gate in Tampa on Sunday and I get a text from Wickett, and he says you won’t believe this, but radio play-by-play announcer Pete Weber had a medical problem, had to leave the game the night before leaving (Saturday) and will not be able to travel to Toronto for the game. Is there any possibility you could do it? And it was amazing because it’s literally the last thing you would expect to have happened.

Follow all the action on and next to the ice Subscribe to our free Lightning Strikes newsletter You do, however, send weekly news, analysis and commentary about the Bolts during the season.

Bill made sure I got what I needed in terms of notes and things like that and I mostly focused on the lineup and made sure I was familiar with the players and stuff.

And it just had to be one of those things that you just do it for because you don’t follow the players. And you didn’t have time to prepare, but it’s just a situation where you got a friend involved, they need some help and let’s jump into it. But my son, Alex, at the airport says, Well, Dad, they can’t take the prize away from you if it doesn’t work out.

Was it easy to jump right back into the Lightning games?

I was happy to intervene in a situation where they needed someone and they needed someone quickly. And the circumstances of doing those games worked out really well in terms of I think Bally Sports had decided that the way things were going (widespread COVID cases and postponements across the league), they wouldn’t be traveling for road races. They would work from the studio, which is near the airport. And the studio was beautifully set up. Everything was great.

It was great to be back with a crew. As I told them, I said: This is like putting on a pair of very comfortable shoes. Working is very comfortable in the environment with the people you are with and a great camaraderie with everyone involved.

The Lightning dedicated the broadcast booths in the press box in honor of Rick Peckham. [ MARI FAIELLO | Times ]

What was it like calling the New Years Eve game against the Rangers in the Rick Peckham broadcast booths? How nice was it to mention again a (possible) last Lightning game with fans, considering you missed that before retiring?

It was great to compete with the crowd in the building. And to do it live, it took a while to get used to it again, but… you feel the excitement of the game and that was a lot of fun.

A few people reminded me (I called the game in my own booth) and pretty much on game night I was focused on just trying to get the job done right, but at the same time, you know, you walk out of the booth, you walk back in and you see the big sign you can’t miss, right?

Contact Mari Faiello at [email protected]. To follow @faiello_mari.

The Tampa Bay Times commemorated the Lightnings second consecutive Stanley Cup title with a new hardcover coffee table book, Twice striking. Order now.

Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolt’s beat writer Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.

Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and facebook.