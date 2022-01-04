Are ‘communities’ the future of agency culture?

Every agency worth double-thickness business cards has searched, proud of, and talked endlessly about “agency culture.”

As the days got longer and the deadlines got shorter, the “culture wars” really intensified. It was the answer to all the problems coffee bars, sleeping quarters, ping pong tables, office sheds, didn’t one place have a slide? If you were having fun, smashing the free drinks and trying on the free breakfast, why wouldn’t you want to come to work?

But then the pandemic hit.

With everyone suddenly working from home, the “culture” that agencies had coveted was gone forever. They tried to hold it, of course; Friday Zoom drinks, tea and chat sessions, walks in the park, mail-out cocktails, VR meeting rooms (probably) and more.

It was a good try, but as we enter the new world of home/office blended working, many people see that ‘culture’ isn’t all it was meant to be. Being able to walk your dog for lunch, work the hours that suit you, and attend a meeting every now and then in your pajama bottoms is far too appealing to give up.

So if we go back to our shared spaces a few days a week, what should we do to inspire camaraderie? “Culture” as we know it is dead. So what now?

The answer: COMMUNITY.

The reason I’m so confident in this is because I was lucky enough to attend the launch of WPP UNITE, a community of LGBTQ+ people from agencies across WPP, who are ‘uniting’ to make our workplaces and work inclusive of LGBTQ+ make people. “

Standing there in a room full of people from all over the LGBTQ+ community, I felt excited and a little nervous; for the first time in almost two years it felt like the room was a fuss.

Okay, the free drinks and the amazingly talented drag queens may have contributed to that, but then I met David Adamson, the founder and co-chair of UNITE, and I realized why the atmosphere was so exciting.

This cheerful man with a big smile and beautiful hair was friendly on a whole other level, he welcomed me and my friend at the event, told us a little more about UNITE and immediately tried to introduce us to other people he thought was important to meet.

As the hours passed and the conversation flowed and I met everyone from creatives to PR directors, financial strategists to producers (and everyone in between), I realized something. I was more inspired than I had been in a long time, and more at ease than I was long before the pandemic. It made me proud of where I worked and who I worked with.

Then it hit me. All the “culture” that agencies cherished was no match for building a community like this.

Bringing people together not only builds truly diverse and inclusive networks, but connects all kinds of personalities from different worlds under a common theme. PLUS, you give them all a new group of friends they can call on, throw an idea with, and grow together that they might never have met otherwise!

The agencies that can make this happen, with both smaller niche communities and all-encompassing mega-communities, are sure to win (especially in the world of retention, engagement and innovation), and post-Covid it’s arguably the most incredible perk an agency can offer.

But maybe there’s something bigger here. Since that UNITE night I’ve thought a lot about my role as ‘creative inclusivity director’ about how education is essential, inspiration is important, but possibly the way to make our work truly inclusive is to help people experience authentic, real moments of connection. to have.

It creates energy, electricity and excitement that will lead to a better understanding of each other, thus creating work that also understands the world better.

An old boss once told me, “Great creativity is just making connections that other people can’t.” So if we want to see that magical creativity, that spot-on insight, or that groundbreaking execution, it’s up to us to make those connections.

As David of Unite put it, “Ideas are our most valuable currency at every level of our industry, and knowing your community is behind you makes you feel more confident when you raise your voice, speak your mind and do your best.” share ideas.”

At VMLY&R Commerce, we want to create as diverse a creative team as possible, amplify their differences and ultimately create what only they can create, meaning we need to make them feel at home (when they’re not working from home).

It’s simple, right? If we move back into the office a few days a week, would the most talented minds in the world rather feel supported, confident and part of something exciting, or a foosball table in the kitchen?

I think David sums it up perfectly again: “When we come together, support each other, we can do more than just spark. We can start a forest fire.”