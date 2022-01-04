Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sets NFL record by avoiding losing season for 15th straight year





PITTSBURGH — On a memorable night for Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin captured his own important milestone. With Monday night’s 26-14 win against the Cleveland Browns in the quarterback’s apparent home final, the Steelers went 8-7-1 with one game left, meaning Tomlin will avoid a losing season for the 15th straight season as head coach. . That mark sets an NFL record, breaking Marty Schottenheimer’s 1984-1997 streak while serving with the Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. But Tomlin, notoriously understated when talking about personal performance, downplayed the benchmark on Tuesday.

1 Related “Not as I sit here today, and I say that humbly,” Tomlin replied when asked if it made sense to place the mark. “Our agenda, this year, is to [the] single elimination tournaments and then pit our skills against others in that single elimination tournament in a bid to win the world championship. That is our mentality every year. “And so with that mindset, it’s just certain hardware that you expect to pick up along the way. And if you don’t, you’d be seriously disappointed. That’s just an expectation that we have here in Pittsburgh.” Tomlin, now 49, set a record more than a decade ago as the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl when he was 36 and coached the Steelers to a win against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. He is loved by his team and has established himself as one of the top coaches in the league because of his coverage and relationship with his players. “He challenges his players,” said longtime defensive lineman Cameron Heyward earlier this season. “He expects the best. When he challenges us it’s individual, but it’s for the collective group. He’s doing it from a place where you know he wants the best for you, and to have a coach do that at such a one-on-one level, even if he’s the head coach, it’s pretty special.” In his 15 seasons, Tomlin has compiled a record of 161-93-2, although he is only 8-8 in the postseason. “This team is full of tradition and history,” said Roethlisberger after Tomlin took his 150th regular-season win against the Chicago Bears earlier this season. “So I’m sure he’s proud of it, and he should be. There’s a lot — I don’t think there’s a lot of great coaches, but the coaches who’ve been here have been pretty historic.” This season, Tomlin helped set the record straight after the Steelers started 1-3 and went on a three-game winless streak midway through the season. Now, with only one week 18 game left in Baltimore, 8-8-1 is the worst the Steelers can finish.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32993581/pittsburgh-steelers-head-coach-mike-tomlin-breaks-nfl-record-avoiding-losing-season-15th-straight-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos