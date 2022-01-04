Sports
Ashes: Scott Boland retains place, Usman Khawaja changes only for Australia in 4th test
Melbourne Test hero Scott Boland held onto his place as Australia made just one change to their winning side for the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney, which starts on Wednesday. Batter Usman Khawaja was confirmed on the team announced Tuesday as a replacement for Covid victim Travis Head. Khawaja last played for Australia in the Headingley Test of the 2019 Ashes series. Paceman Boland, who was man-of-the-match on the Test debut with his 6-7 in Australia’s landslide win of the series in Melbourne again kept his place with Josh Hazlewood unavailable with a side load.
“Scotty is trying. Josh Hazlewood had a few bowls and Jhye Richardson a bit similar, but they weren’t quite up to 100 percent,” Cummins told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
“We gave Josh all the chances we could, but he felt he couldn’t bowl at full power yesterday, so we’re still hoping he’ll be right before the final test in Hobart.
“You’re not going to fire them at this wicket,” he added.
“There’s a little bit of grass on it, but traditionally it’s hard work, it goes the full five days and you need that disciplined stump-to-stump bowler, that’s what Scotty brings.
“It’s no secret that if Josh Hazlewood were fit he would play, but it’s a real luxury to have someone like Scotty. It would have been a shame not to see him play this week after his efforts in Melbourne last week. “
Hazlewood has not played since the opening Test in Brisbane, while Richardson, who came in as his replacement in the second Test in Adelaide and took five wickets in the second innings, was also held back by injury.
Khawaja initially lost to Head for the vacant number five batting position at the start of the series and was part of the Australian Test squad as reserve batsman the entire time.
Joe Root’s England team faces another tough assignment against an unbridled Australia, who crushed them with an innings and 14 runs in three days in the third Test in Melbourne to keep the Ashes with an unassailable 3-0 lead.
It followed heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, where batting collapsed, poor fieldwork and questionable selections cost the tourists dearly.
England face the possibility of a 5-0 series whitewash, although the rain forecast for Sydney may come to their rescue.
Cummins said leg spinner Mitchell Swepson missed the roster because the Sydney Cricket Ground wicket was not suited to play two slow bowlers.
There had been calls for a second spinner to bleed into the dead rubber along with Nathan Lyon by selecting Swepson, who has been on the brink of a Test call for years.
The Australian and England teams are still being tested daily for Covid-19 after Head was ruled out with the virus, along with many England support staff.
No further cases have emerged among the playing group.
There were reports in the English media that England might remember veteran Stuart Broad before Ollie Robinson in their only change, with the SCG pitch looking greener than usual prior to the match.
Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating his family in Melbourne with Covid symptoms and his stand-in Graham Thorpe will organize the England team in his absence in Sydney.
Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
