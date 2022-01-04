Texas Bowl – Kansas State Football: LSU Preview

I’ve put off writing about the bowl game because I’m still not sure if there will be a bowl game. We are just over a day away from the theoretical kick, and my confidence in this race is at an all-time low. I don’t have any insider information, but instead, at this point, I’ll be making a broad gesture to the sports world (and the world in general) as my source. If the game does happen, I have no idea what LSU will look like, and LSU has no idea what they will look like either.

If the game does go ahead, The Bayou Bengals will feature a scraped-together selection of mostly spare parts. Don’t get excited though, those spares are more talented (on paper) than 80% (an estimate) of college football teams. Hell, they’re probably equal in talent by 10% of the remaining 20%. This has been a wild and hugely disappointing season in Baton Rouge, but a team that recruits like LSU recruits will have guys who can win football games. This LSU team is no different.

Kansas State will have the more coherent, cohesive roster on Tuesday. LSU still has the most talent across the board, and it’s not particularly close. Furthermore, I feel that the remaining talent on the LSU roster will come to this game motivated. Brad Davis (although he’s only been in Baton Rouge for one season) seems like a coach the players want to perform for, and with Brian Kelly watching, you have to remember that some guys want to show the new guy what they can do. A motivated LSU team is a dangerous LSU team, despite their cobbled roster.

As of yesterday, this is the one LSU plans to play.

For those of you looking at your phone/computer/etc. squint… let me help you (I’ll give you the starters, you can squint for the backups).

insult

QB : Garrett Nussmeier – 61, 190 – Fri – 4*(96)

*UPDATING: According to sources, Nussmeier is serving this one to keep his red shirt year. LSU took a look, ran out of quarterbacks, can we just play him in 5 games and still keep his red shirt? exemption, but it was refused. This is one of the reasons I postponed the preview.

QB: ? (probably a hodgepodge of walk-on guys and position players taking snaps)

RB: Corey Kiner – 510, 213 – Fri – 4*(93)

WR: Jaray Jenkins – 63, 198 – Jr – 3* (88)

WR: Brian Thomas Jr. – 65, 198 – Fri – 4*(96)

WR: Malike Nabers – 61, 188 – Fri – 4*(90)

AT: Jack Bech – 62, 207 – Fr – 4 * (89)

LT: Cameron Wire – 66, 307 – Jr – 3*(88)

LG: Ed Ingram – 64, 320 – Sr – 4*(92)

C: Liam Shanahan – 65, 300 – Sr – (unranked – transfer from…Harvard)

RG: Chasen Hines – 63, 350 – Sr – 4*(91)

RT: Austin Deculus – 67, 325 – Sr – 4*(97)

Defense

BY: Soni Fonua – 64, 258 – Senior – 3*(88)

DT: Mason Smith – 66, 292 – Fri – 5*(98)

DT: Jaquelin Roy – 64, 297 – Sun – 4*(98)

BY: BJ Ojulari – 63, 244 – Sun – 4* (96)

LB: Mike Jones Jr – 62, 234 – Sun – 4*(91)

LB: Greg Penn III – 62, 221 – Fri – 4*(91)

Nick: Pic Cage – 511, 198 – Fr – 3*(83)

CB: Darren Evans – 63, 174 – Sr – NR (transfer from Nicholls State)

CB: Damarius McGhee – 61, 163 – Fri – 4*(92)

FS: Jay Ward – 61, 180 – Jr – 3*(88)

SS: Todd Harris – 511, 195 – Senior – 4*(95)

Styles argue

Now that the Nussmeier news has apparently broken through, I think we have a better idea of ​​the kind of fight to expect Tuesday night. With Nussmeier playing, I expected a tough run, but closer to a balanced LSU attack. That won’t be the case now. I wouldn’t be surprised if LSU tries less than 10 passes. They are going to lean on K-State, try to beat the Wildcat front 7 with their run game and limit the number of possessions.

That’s not bad for the Wildcats. If this game turned into a referendum on who has the better athletes in space, it would favor LSU (with K-State having the top-ranked player and LSU having the next 10 guys). Before the Nussmeier news, I got big Purdue vs Auburn in this game’s Music City Bowl vibes. To give a brief summary of that game. Auburn was the underperforming but talented SEC school that wanted to make a statement. Purdue was the middle, understaffed Big 10 team that seemed to build on a decent statement. Auburn came out, punched Purdue in the mouth, jumped on top of them and continued to punch them in the mouth until Purdue could only be identified by the contents of their wallet. That could still happen. LSU has top 10 talent and K-State doesn’t, but without a quarterback, that’s much less likely.

K-State wants to play this game in the tackle box, and that’s where they’re going to play it. The Wildcat passing game, oddly enough, could tell the story in this one. Skylar Thompson needs to be efficient in third place. He doesn’t have to throw for a ton, but he has to pick up the first downs and keep the Wildcat attack on the field. LSU’s defenses are talented but thin up front 7. The first half should be based on landing body blows to the Tiger defence, to soften them for the knockout in the 2nd half. LSU only has 39 stock players, many of whom haven’t played a ton of snaps yet. K-State needs to take those players down. It’s hard to be athletic when you struggle to get in line after Cooper Bebee squashed you for the 50th time.

For the K-State defense, it’s all about winning first and second place. They have to force LSU in transient situations. If LSU is consistently in 3rd and short time it will be a long game to get crushed by their monstrous offensive line and whoever they decide to line up in the backfield. We recently witnessed Texas do that with K-State.

The defense game plan is simple.

Play man on the outside, put as many players as possible in the penalty area and beg LSU to throw the ball. The game plan should look familiar, it’s the same game plan that teams bet against the Wildcats when Skylar is unavailable.

Special teams can be the deciding factor in this game. LSU doesn’t want to chase points. They want this thing to score low. Any quick touchdown by K-State makes winning LSU significantly more difficult. At the same time, LSU’s special teams will be stretched and some guys will be asked to play unfamiliar roles. This is the perfect time for the best kick-return team in the multiverse to flex its muscles. A kick return from Malik Knowles or a point return from Phillip Brooks would be difficult for a quarterbackless* (word patent pending).

Let’s talk gambling

If you like gambling, this is a bit of a head scratcher. It all comes down to how you feel about Kansas State because nobody knows what you’re going to get out of this LSU team. The line moved as I was writing this from K-State -4.5 to K-State -7 and the total line went from 48 to 47.5.

I don’t know the answer, of course, otherwise I would be a considerably richer man. If you give me free money I’ll take LSU to cover and bottom, but like I said above, you probably shouldn’t take gambling advice from an adult currently wearing hand-me-down sweatpants.

If you choose to participate… good luck.

K-State is favored with 7 points per DraftKings, with the total line at 47.5.

