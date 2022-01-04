Fenwick Masco hockey | Sport

HAVERHILL — AJ Sacco often has a pass-first mentality. He will use his speed to bring the puck into the zone and blast through defenders before throwing a feed directly at a teammate’s stick for an easy goal. Or he’ll crank up the defense, lure a second defender to him, then fire a pass into the slot for a one-timer by one of his linemates.

On Monday night, however, Sacco realized that the best way to help the Masconomet Chieftains was to shoot the puck himself. He did – to great fanfare.

The super sophomore made a natural hat-trick in the third period and tied with his sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the young season to help his club pass non-league foe Bishop Fenwick, 4-1, at the Valley Forum.

“I tried to pass too much in the first,” admitted Sacco, “and we didn’t get much offensively in the second. So coach (Andrew Jackson) told us between periods, ‘We need to get pucks on the net,’ so I listened.”

Jackson’s team improved to 4-1 and recovered after disappointingly dropping its last game, 5-4, against Stoneham.

“This was mentally huge for us,” Jackson said. “Especially because it was 1-1 going into the third, the game was even, and the boys went out and just won team by team in the third period.

“It also helps to have AJ finish those plays. Sometimes he’s too selfless and tries to make that perfect tic-tac-toe pass to a teammate. But he’s got the speed and the skill to just do it himself.” to bring home.”

Sacco, who provided an assist on Masconomet’s opening goal – the first in junior defender Cam Juliano’s career – gave his team 76 seconds into the third period by collecting a loose puck in the neutral zone, knocking over the left wing boards and into to cut for the Fenwick net before beating netminder Dillon Bloom (19 saves) with a backhand.

“(Bloom) cheated on the shot, and their defender took (the trailer), so I drove to the net and went with the backhand,” he said.

With numbers in the transition, the Chieftains made it 3-1 on Sacco’s next squad. Captain Richie Guarino led Joe Young up the left wall and curled a drop pass into the slot for an onrushing Sacco, who buried him over Bloom’s gloved hand.

“We had a really good structure in that,” said Sacco, who has 13 points in five games. “Joe gave me a really nice pass. I just had to cut it over (Dillon’s) glove.”

His final score was an empty netter with 57 seconds to go.

Fenwick, who, like Masco, missed a few players due to illness, had a golden opportunity to get back into the game when, trailing 3-1 with six minutes to go, he had a huge 5 minute power play to play with. to work. Instead of cashing in, they only got two shots at Chieftains goalkeeper Nick Santangelo (16 saves) and only three for the entire third period.

Afterwards, head coach Jim Quinlan had a long chat with his players in the locker room.

“Masconomet beat us every single puck and just wanted it more than we did. It’s that simple,” said Quinlan after his club fell 1-4. “If you don’t want it and you don’t play well, you’re going to lose.

“It was 1-1 going into the third and when they came and scored to make it 2-1 it’s like we deflated. And on that power play… we practice that situation every day, but in the game they didn’t.” We don’t do what we practice and it cost us. It’s frustrating.”

Fenwick’s second-line had tied the game to 1-1 early in the second period, when junior right wing Ralph Juffre converted a fine feed from Gerry Visconti center for his first goal of the season. Left winger Chris Stevens (who later left the game with an injury) also earned an assist on the game.

The Crusaders also saw the return of captain Michael Faragi for the first time this season since he was injured last year. Normally a defender, he took a few turns as depth forward and showed no signs of wear.

Masconomet got solid performances from center Michael Bevilacqua (who replaced the ailing Chris O’Grady on the top line between Sacco and Nick McMillan), as well as a pair of converted forwards on defense, senior Zach Peterson and Juliano.

Masconomet 4, Bishop Fenwick 1

at Haverhill Valley Forum

Bishop Fenwick;0;1;0;1

Masconomet;1;0;3;4

First period: M, Cam Juliano (AJ Sacco, Matt McMillan), 12:52.

Second period: B, Ralph Juffre (Gerry Visconti, Chris Stevens), 1:42.

Third period: M, Sacco (Michael Bevilacqua); 1:16; M, Sacco (Richie Guarino, Joe Young), 3:01; M, Sacco (Nick McMillan), eng, 14:03.

saves: BF, Dillon Bloom 19; M, Nick Santangelo 16.

records: BF, 1-4; M, 4-1.