Modular design enables huge LED displays for ping pong balls

Ping pong balls have many uses: in addition to playing table tennis, they have been used for countless art projects, scientific experiments, and even to lift ships from the bottom of the ocean. It turns out that they also come in handy as diffusers for LED pixels, allowing the construction of large displays without the need for large individual LEDs.

[david] designed an LED ping pong ball display with 3D printed components, which allows the construction of arbitrary large LED displays thanks to a strict modular design. The base unit is a small piece that contains a single LED module and has a bowl-like structure for attaching a standard table tennis ball. Twenty-five of these base units together form a panel that also contains wiring ducts. Finally, any number of these panels can be combined into a display, thanks to clips that give the structure rigidity in the out-of-plane direction.

Of course, mounting LED modules is not enough to create a display: the LEDs also need to be connected to power and data lines. [david] didn’t like having to cut and strip 1800 pieces of wire, so he came up with a clever way to automate this process: he laid a bundle of wires on a piece of cardboard and used a laser cutter to burn away the insulation regularly. After that it was just a matter of soldering these wires to the LEDs and cutting bits along the data bus.

The finished panel is powered by a combination of a Teensy 3.2 to generate the data signals and a Raspberry Pi to process the images. You can see the rather impressive result in the video below; if this inspires you to build your own, you’ll be happy to hear that the STL files and all code are available at [david]the project page.

Huge LED displays are always fun to look at, and while this isn’t the first to use ping pong balls as diffusers, its modularity and open-source design makes it arguably the easiest to replicate. Assuming you have a good supplier of ping pong balls of course.