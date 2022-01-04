I have a part to play in SA cricket and RCB: AB de Villiers: The Tribune India





Johannesburg, January 4 Not sure what the future holds for him, but former South African captain AB de Villiers is confident he will play a part in the national team and the future set-up of his IPL franchise RCB. De Villiers, one of the best hitters in cricket today, had retired from all forms of the game in November last year, ending his glorious 17-year career at the highest level. “I still believe I have a part to play in SA cricket and also there in the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB),” he was quoted as saying by Times LIVE. In addition to a whopping 20,017 international runs in all formats under his belt, De Villiers also holds the record for fastest 50, 100 and 150 in ODIs. He also played 156 games for RCB, scoring 4,491 points. “I have no idea what’s coming next, but I’ll take it day by day and see,” he added. De Villiers, 37, who has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s for South Africa, said he has “cared for and mentored a number of young people with potential and ability in recent years.” “Nobody knows about it and hopefully one day I can look back and know that I made a big difference in the lives of a few players. “That’s my focus for now and I don’t know if it will be on a professional or casual basis, but we’ll see where we go with that.” De Villiers, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018, spoke of the personal challenges he has faced in recent years, as the Covid-19 pandemic also took its toll. “Having to go to the IPL twice last year, where we had to deal with a lot of travel restrictions, Covid-19 testing, missed and canceled flights and having to organize school for the children, was quite a challenge,” he said. “I’ve decided over the years that I’m not going to travel without my kids anymore and the split IPL made it really complicated. Probably the biggest challenge was staying healthy, motivated and keeping the energy. “I also picked up Covid-19 at some point and I was really sick for 10 to 12 days and luckily I got through it. Those were the challenges and there were basic stresses of living with the pandemic floating around.” The IPL was suspended in 2020 after multiple Covid cases were discovered in India’s bio-bubble. It was completed later in the year after being moved to the UAE. —PTIA

