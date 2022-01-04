Sports
Washington Football Team Announces New Name Feb. 2; it won’t be an early fan favorite
ASHBURN, Virginia — The Washington Football Team will announce its new name ahead of the Super Bowl, nearly 19 months after dropping the old one. But team president Jason Wright said it won’t be an early social media favorite.
The team announced Tuesday that it will unveil its new name on February 2, 11 days before the Super Bowl. During a podcast in September with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, WFT co-CEO Tanya Snyder confirmed that the final eight candidates were Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Red Hogs, Commanders, RedWolves, Defenders and Football Team.
Those names had been announced before, but some team members said that wasn’t an official list. On the podcast, Schefter asked Snyder if those were the candidates and she replied, “Yes.” But Wright wrote on the team’s website Tuesday that while Wolves — and RedWolves by association — were fan favorites, they wouldn’t work because of other teams’ trademarks.
“We didn’t want to go down a route that could be riddled with legal hurdles,” Wright said in his President’s Letter. “The prospect of years of lawsuits was not something we wanted you, our fans, to put up with as you start embracing a new brand.”
Washington has been with the Football Team for the past two seasons after announcing on July 13, 2020 that it would be dropping the mascot name it had used since the team was founded in 1932. The franchise started playing in Washington five years later and had fought its way against the public. press in the past to change the name. After protests and multiple discussions in the spring of 2020, combined with pressure from sponsors, the team has been looking at rebranding. Wright was hired in August 2020 to lead the name change. The team will still have burgundy and gold as a color scheme.
“We’re moving forward, and that’s what the rebrand is all about,” senior adviser Doug Williams, who has been with the team for 11 years as a player and executive, said on an episode of “Making the Brand” on the team’s website. “I can’t wait to see the team on the field and the fans in the stands with the rebranding on it. It’s going to be beautiful.
“It’s a clean uniform. … I believe in clean uniforms. You just have the number and the uniform stripes around the shoulders, and that’s it. That’s going to be a nice uniform.”
Washington general manager Martin Mayhew, who also played for the team, said during the show about the uniforms: “They’re really clean, really fresh. They look cool, so I think the fans will be really excited about them.” how the new uniforms look.”
When the first news was announced of the dropping of the old name, Washington coach Ron Rivera said the team wanted to include the military in the new name. After a process with focus groups, it is uncertain whether this is still the wish.
“While we understood it would be an almost impossible task to pick a name that all our fans would identify with as their first choice,” Wright wrote, “we are very excited about our final roster, which aligns with Our values, continues our rich history, represents the region and, most importantly, is inspired and informed by you, our fans.”
Washington was the first team in the four major North American professional sports leagues to drop Native American images after national discussions about race. The Cleveland franchise of Major League Baseball followed suit, adopting the new moniker Guardians.
This report includes information from The Associated Press.
