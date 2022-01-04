Five things that matter on ATP Cup Day 5 | ATP tour

It’s ‘win and you’re on time’ on day 5 of the ATP Cup. Two draws involve head-to-head battles for a spot in the semi-finals – defending champions Serbia appear to beat Spain in Group A at the Ken Rosewall Arena, while the Qudos Bank Arena will host a Group D-decidable draw between Argentina and Poland .

These are the five most important things leading up to Day 5 of the ATP Cup.

Spain is looking for Clean Sweep

Spain have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2022 ATP Cup with two 3-0 wins in the group ties. Only Serbia can prevent Spain from finishing at the top of Group A, with the two teams going head-to-head in the night session at the Ken Rosewall Arena. Pablo Carreno Busta hopes to give his team another good start in number 2 singles when he takes on Serbian Filip Krajinovic (1-1) for the third time. “It’s very important that the first point is up, to give Roberto the confidence [Bautista Agut], to give Roberto peace of mind,” said Carreno Busta on Monday. Spain looks set to maintain its record of never failing to get out of the group stage at the ATP Cup.

Meanwhile, Serbia appears to be recovering from the heartache of the decisive doubles it suffered against Chile. A 3-0 victory for Serbia will be enough for a spot in the semi-finals, although a 2-1 Serbian victory combined with a Norwegian win over Chile would also send the 2021 champions to the knockout stage. Serbian Dusan Lajovic will face Bautista Agut in the No. 1 singles match and will hope to be fresh after his retirement from a cramp in a battle of attrition against Cristian Garin on Monday. Bautista Agut holds a 4-0 ATP Head2Head lead over the Serb, including a 7-5, 6-1 win in the 2020 ATP Cup final.

The feel-good factor

Poland and Argentina are both undefeated in the 2022 ATP Cup and will battle it out for all winners to the semi-finals in Group D. The two teams have enjoyed strong camaraderie in their respective camps this week, with players openly talking about feeding each other’s success to keep them under pressure. World No. 13 Diego Schwartzman highlighted this point in the wake of his stunning 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-3 victory over World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. “I think Federico [Delbonis] gave me the confidence to go into the game 1-0,” said Schwartzman, “and I think it’s always very important for us. He did that the last game too.”

117 of Poland’s world ranking Kamil Majchrzak believes Monday’s win over Georgian Aleksandre Bakshi will serve him well when he takes on Federico Delbonis in the opening match at the Qudos Bank Arena. “I was lucky enough to play the left-hander” [Bakshi] today, so I’m ready for the lefty from Argentina,” said Majchrzak. “He’s a great player and he’s in very good shape… I’m pretty sure when it comes to the conversation about how to play, how we can beat him, we’ll be ready.” Hubert Hurkacz, the 2021 Miami Open hosted by Itau champion, meets Schwartzman in the No. 1 singles match. They share an ATP Head2Head record of 1-1, but the Pole triumphed in their only previous hard court meeting, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the 2020 ATP Cup group stage.

Watch Scenarios from the Semi-Finals

Norway takes on Chile… and their fans

Norway hopes to match the recent exploits of its latest Group A opponent Chile by taking its first ATP Cup win in 2022 during the day session at the Ken Rosewall Arena. While neither team can qualify for the semifinals, World No. 8 Casper Ruud hopes to take his first win of 2022 against Chilean No. 1 singles player Cristian Garin, who leads their ATP Head2Head record 2-0. Viktor Durasovic and Alejandro Tabilo face each other for the first time at tour level in the number 2 singles.

Tabilo helped the South Americans to their first ATP Cup tie on Monday and kept cool under pressure with partner Tomas Barrios Vera as they took the decisive Match Tie break in doubles against Serbia. “It was quite exciting, all the fans watching us quite late was fun and gave us some extra motivation,” said Tabilo. Chili’s vocal backing hopes the duck snapping will inspire more success. “We were looking for this for a long time,” Garin said on Monday after the historic victory. “We are so happy that we got our first win.”

A fight to the end

Greece and Georgia both fought hard in Group D in Sydney, although neither team has a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. World number 570 Aleksandre Metreveli impressed when he took the first set against Hurkacz before going down 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1 on Monday and now has the chance to build on that performance against the Greek Mikhail Pervolarakis in the number 2 singles match. Stefanos Tsitsipas then takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili during the night session at the Qudos Bank Arena. The Greek holds a 2-1 ATP Head2Head lead over the Georgian, but Basilashvili won their most recent encounter, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, en route to the BNP Paribas Open final in October.

Dancing Diego the Giant Slayer

After beating Tsitsipas on Monday, Schwartzman now faces Hurkacz as he strives to win an important point for Argentina in their bid to reach the semi-finals. Schwartzman is used to playing against bigger opponents, something he spoke to ATPTour.com about in 2020. “When I walk onto a tennis court, I don’t think about how tall I am or how taller my opponent is. I know there is a difference, but then what? There are reasons I may not have made it here, but those have nothing to do with my size. My height will not change. I’m not going to wake up as big as John Isner or Ivo Karlovic.”

His smaller stature certainly doesn’t seem to have affected Schwartzman’s skills on the dance floor. He put them to good use on Monday and brought some beautiful pre-game karate style dancing towards Tsitsi Pass. Mind games, or just a little fun? In any case, it seems to work. Watch out, Hubertus…

SCHEDULE – WEDNESDAY 5 JANUARY 2022

KEN ROSEWALL ARENA starts at 10am



Group A – Norway v Chile Day Session

V. Durasovic (NOR) vs A. Tabilo (CHI)

C. Ruud (NOR) vs. C. Garin (CHI)

Subject to change – V. Durasovic (NOR) / C. Ruud (NOR) vs T. Barrios Vera (CHI) / A. Tabilo (CHI)

Start 17:30 o’clock



Group A – Serbia v Spain Night Session

F Krajinovic (SRB) vs P. Carreno Busta (ESP)

Not before 19:00



D. Lajovic (SRB) vs. R. Bautista Agut (ESP)

Subject to change – N. Cacic (SRB) / M. Sabanov (SRB) vs A. Davidovich Fokina (ESP) / P. Martinez (ESP)

QUDOS BANK ARENA starts at 10:00 a.m.



Group D – Poland v Argentina Day Session

K. Majchrzak (POL) vs. F. Delbonis (ARG)

H. Hurkacz (POL) v D. Schwartzman (ARG)

Subject to change – S. Walkow (POL) / J. Zielinski (POL) vs M. Gonzalez (ARG) / A. Molteni (ARG)

Start 17:30 o’clock



Group D – Greece v Georgia, Night Session

M. Pervolarakis (GRE) vs A. Metreveli (GEO)

Not before 19:00



S. Tsitsipas (GRE) vs N. Basilashvili (GEO)

Subject to change – A. Thanos (GRE) / P. Tsitsipas (GRE) vs A. Bakshi (GEO) / A. Metreveli (GEO)