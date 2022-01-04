Sports
Men’s Dartmouth Hockey Postpones This Weekend’s Games Against Union, RPI; Union women’s hockey, RPI men’s hockey and men’s basketball are not playing this weekend
SCHENECTADY The Union men’s hockey team will have to wait another day before it plays its first game in 2022.
Meanwhile, the Union women’s hockey team will have to wait another week before they can return to action.
The Dutchmen’s ECAC Hockey game against Dartmouth on Friday at Thompson Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire, was postponed on Tuesday due to concerns about COVID-19 and safety protocols within the Dartmouth men’s hockey team, according to a press release from Dartmouth Athletics.
Union takes on Harvard on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.
The Union women’s ECACH games at Yale and Brown this weekend have been postponed, coach Josh Sciba said Tuesday.
The matches will be rescheduled, but no dates are known.
Later Tuesday, RPI Athletics announced that the men’s hockey and men’s basketball teams have been put on hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. The men’s hockey team was scheduled to play at Harvard on Friday and Dartmouth on Saturday. The men’s basketball teams played in Ithaca on Friday and Union on Saturday.
The Dutch have not played since they dropped a 4-3 decision against Maine on December 11. Union was scheduled to play a two-game series against defending NCAA champion UMass this past weekend, but Union postponed games on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. due to health and safety protocols.
Barring further changes, the Unions game at Harvard is the first in 28 days.
Youre disappointed for the players, Union head coach Rick Bennett said during Tuesdays conference call with reporters. It’s a game you don’t play. Our thoughts as coaching staff are about the players. That’s kind of where we stand.
Without the matches, the Dutch have had plenty of time to practice.
That’s what keeps us going, Bennett said. That’s all we can do, so that’s what we did the best we could. The guys are in good spirits about what they’ve been through. That’s how we struggled through it, just by practicing.
Bennett said not every player is practicing.
I wouldn’t say it’s full [participation], but we do have some good numbers based on our roster size, Bennett said. That is positive for us at the moment.
The players regret that they have to wait another day.
It’s hard not to play last weekend, especially at halftime, said Union captain Josh Kosack. We were eager to play UMass, a very good team coming to our rink would have been exciting. It’s just how things are these days.
Saturday’s game between Dartmouth and RPI has also been postponed.
The Dutch women would play their first games of 2022. Like the men, the women last played on December 11, losing 4-2 to Franklin Pierce.
We just don’t have the numbers to compete safely right now, Sciba said during a conference call. It’s just in our best interest to postpone it.
It’s super disappointing, said defender Emma Hebert. We were all super excited to get it started again after Christmas. It is what it is. The safety of our team and our players and the competition is of course more important. I was looking forward to playing against those teams.
The RPI men’s hockey team has played twice since Christmas. The Engineers defeated Vermont 3-2 last Thursday in a game that was moved from Houston Field House to Gutterson Field House in Burlington, Vermont, over COVID-19 concerns at RPI. On Sunday, the Engineers played to a 3-3 tie at Army West Point.
It’s new to us, said RPI men’s hockey head coach Dave Smith. But when I talk to coaches across the country, they experienced this last year. They’ve been through this where it’s a daily, week-to-week experience, and other sports have been through this. I leaned on some other guys and said, Hey, how did you deal with it? How did you do it?
I’ve tried to share that with our players. I gave them the perspective that when we see the news or a press release that another team has paused, what were we thinking? We shouldn’t overreact if we were paused.
UMASS GAMES DOUBT SCHEDULES
Bennett said the two games against UMass are unlikely to be moved. Last week, when Union announced the postponement of those games, Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin said one game had been moved to January 18.
Those two games could just be a wash at this point, Bennett said. I’m not going to say that’s 100%, but let’s use the football terms doubtful/questionable.
Categories: School Sports, Sports
