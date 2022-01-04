Australia vs England, live cricket scores, fourth test at SCG, rain, weather updates in Sydney, stream, tee time, how to watch, throws, teams

The covers are off at the SCG and the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England gets underway after just a 30-minute rain delay.

On Wednesday morning, the rain finally cleared in Sydney, allowing the toss to take place at 10:30 a.m. (AEDT).

Australia captain Pat Cummins won and chose to bat first, despite being tempted to bowl due to a grassy wicket and overcast conditions.

The first ball was thrown at 11 a.m.

During the rain delay, Shane Warne said through his support behind Mitchell Marsh that he believes he should have been selected at number 5 over Usman Khawaja.

Khawaja replaces Travis Head, but Warne believes the time was right to give Marsh a chance as a specialist batter after his brilliant form in 2021.

Australia has been waiting a long time for Mitchell Marsh to get well… and right now he is in the shape of his life, Warne said on Fox Cricket. So I hope the selectors didn’t label Mitchell Marsh as a jack of all trades. Yes, he is, but he could still play as a batsman.

For me I think like a bowler who I would rather bowl with, Khawaja or Mitchell Marsh? I much prefer to come to Khawaja. Mitchell Marsh can hurt you, he’s dangerous.

Khawaja deserves his chance, don’t get me wrong, I’m not going. But we waited a long time for Marsh to get well and what a time to say: do you have it at this level? You will be tested against Broad and Anderson, let’s see what you have in this form.

He’s a match winner, Mitch Marsh.

AGAIN

Wednesday: 28.90% chance of rain (8 to 25mm)

Thursday: 28, 80% chance of rain (4 to 10 mm)

Friday: 29.60% chance of rain (1 to 4mm)

Saturday: 30, 70% chance of rain (1 to 10 mm)

Sunday: 27.70% chance of rain (0 to 3mm)

TEAMS

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk) Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Previously, Warne predicted a revival for England when they face a red-hot Australian side in the fourth Test at The Sydney Cricket Ground as rain threatens to derail and the hosts try to win a 5-0 series.

Australia is very confident after finishing the series in just 12 days during the first three tests and will support itself to win the last two, pending the weather.

While the forecast looks shaky for the Sydney Test, Warne believes England will paint a much better picture of themselves.

I expect England will fight back in Sydney, I have a feeling they will fight back, Warne said Foxsports.com.au.

It won’t be easy, but I think they will.

Warne had identified opener Zak Crawley, skipper Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler as the players to turn England’s batting woes in Sydney.

I think Zak Crawley will get a big score, Warne said.

I just think there’s something about Zak Crawley as a player. I think he is a good young player. I’m locking him up for a big score in Sydney.

I think Joe Root will get his first hundred in Australia and I think he would also see the best of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Warne rejected the idea that the last two Tests were meaningless as the series had already been decided and believes England will have enough to play for.

I expect England to show some struggle, Warne said.

This is Ashes cricket, so there is no such thing as dead rubber. Careers are at stake. Reputations are at stake.

There is so much at stake that England Ive just got a feeling that they are really going to fight this Test match.

Warne believes the first session and day one will be crucial for the tourists’ chances of regaining some respect in the series and implored them to show aggression from ball one.

They haven’t even won this series for a day, Warne said.

And they have to win the first session and they have to win the first day because Australia hasn’t been under pressure in these heats.

After the first day they have been behind the eight ball every time and had to play incredible cricket or do something really special to get back into the game. And you can’t keep doing something special every time.

They need to come out with a lot more aggression, they need to get in the face of the Australians.

It’s obviously a lot harder to do that when you’re behind the eight ball. But they still have to try, from ball one they have to be aggressive.

HOW HEAD CAN PLAY IN SYDNEY

There is a possibility that Travis Head could wear his baggy green and play with the SCG, despite being currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid in Melbourne.

In a point first raised by the heraldHead has to leave isolation pending a negative PCR test on Thursday after a seven-day stint.

That would then leave Cricket Australia with a decision to decide whether Head can rejoin the team’s Ashes bubble and be available as a Covid or concussion replacement.

As Head faces an earliest exit Thursday, Friday Day 3 would likely be the first day of availability for the South Australians should CA go down that path, and a similar replacement was needed.

Anyway, Head is expected to jump right back into the XI for the fifth test in Hobart.