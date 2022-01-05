Eagles rookie report of the victory over the football team





The Eagles took a win in Landover and now they’re in the playoffs! While the win was far from beautiful, a lot is due to their young players. DeVonta Smith: B+ DeVonta Smith caught only three passes, but his game was bigger than the box score. The Eagles used him to stretch the field for much of the game, attract the attention of the defense and open the short game for Dallas Goedert and Boston Scott. Smith should have had a touchdown on a goal in the red zone, but a missed defensive call on a Washington defender prevented him from scoring. The Eagles seemed more focused on targeting Smith in this game for big play, something that affected the game even if Smiths stats were only modest. Landon Dickerson: B+ After two weeks of getting cracked, the Washington defense upped their A-game in this match. Even with Washingtons playing football motivated, Landon Dickerson’s motivation and play won the day. Even if the Eagles didn’t post the flashy, hasty numbers they lined up, they were still able to move the ball on the ground at key moments. Dickerson was a fundamental part of the teams’ hasty efforts and also kept Jalen Hurts upright for most of the game. Milton Williams: A Milton Williams has recently made major plays a weekly occurrence. This week Williams had the consciousness to knock down a pass attempt at a key moment. It was a smart move for the young rookie. Otherwise, Williams continues to impress as a running defender. Overall an encouraging game despite limited snaps. Zech McPhearson: N/A Got no time to defend. Kenneth Gainwell: N/A I sound like a broken record, but Kenneth Gainwell’s absence from the lineup in this game is mind-boggling. With Miles Sanders out and Jordan Howard not at 100%, you’d think Gainwell would get more touches than his carry for four yards. He didn’t even get a goal in the passing game. The Eagles lineup shakes in an odd way given how busy they are in the backfield and how they want to give all their young receivers time to grow. However, will it put the team in a much worse position by putting Gainwell there instead of Jalen Reagor? Reagor ended the game with a negative total yardage and dropped a great pass from Jalen Hurts. They are different players, but Gainwell can dynamically do what the team wants Reagor to do and probably offer a little more. Bizarre. Marlon Tuipulotu: N/A Healthy scratch. Patrick Johnson: B Patrick Johnson had a nice special team approach and got a few snaps in defense. Didn’t have a huge impact overall but it’s nice to see the rookie making a positive impact on the late lap. JaCoby Stevens: B Stevens was active for the first time this season (after being temporarily lifted from the practice squad), meaning every 2021 Eagles draw has been active at some point this year. Pretty cool. Stevens registered one tackle on the day. Tarron Jackson: B Jackson saw less time than in previous weeks. However, he still gets the most out of his shots when he’s on the pitch. Jack Stoll: B+ Another solid play from everyone’s favorite blocking tight end. It’s also worth noting that Stoll did a good job in covering the passing game away from Dallas Goedert. A small thing, but the UDFA has helped the team in many unseen ways.

