Sports
Tennis Australia boss reveals how Novak Djokovic granted medical exemption from Australian Open
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has revealed that the world number one, Novak Djokovic, received no special treatment when he was given a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne this month.
Speaking on Wednesday morning, Tiley outlined the trial the Serbian athlete will soon see coming in Australia, saying the tennis superstar’s application has been anonymously reviewed and approved by two independent medical bodies.
“Novak has applied for a medical waiver granted by a panel of experts,” he said.
‘Professional players don’t have to give out their personal or medical information…the grounds are the same for everyone.
“They were given the opportunity to be added to the Australian Immunization Registry, which exempts (some) people from vaccines if approved by a panel.
Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has confirmed world number one Novak Djokovic (pictured) will play at the Australian Open in Melbourne this month – after the tennis superstar was controversially granted a medical exemption
Tennis fans’ reaction to Novak Djokovic playing at the Australian Open, despite his clouded vaccination status, will be a hot topic of conversation
The Serbian world’s number 1 has packed his bags and will participate in the January 17 tournament – the move to fans on social media (pictured)
“As an organisation, we (Tennis Australia) have adhered to the terms and conditions and the decision has been left to medical experts.
“A total of 26 athletes have applied for the same exemption – and (only) a handful have been granted.”
While the identities of those other players or coaching staff were not revealed, Tiley was quick to point out that no “special favors” were granted to Djokovic.
“We told players six months ago that by getting vaccinated they would ensure that they would gain weight and then be able to play in Australia,” he added.
“It’s up to Novak to release his medical status and personal information.”
Speaking on 3AW, Tiley confirmed that no special treatment had been given, saying Djokovic “did what everyone could do to come to Australia.”
‘Each application was assessed anonymously. No one knew whose application had been received by whom. They were looking at it purely on grounds that had been medically established by the government,” he said.
Djokovic’s successful exemption followed a review process that involved two independent panels of medical experts, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) and the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel, appointed by the Victorian Department of Health.
His application was approved after Djokovic also confirmed that he has not tested positive for Covid-19 in the past six months.
Djokovic’s vaccination status remains unknown, but in April 2020, the 34-year-old said he was against mandatory shots.
“Personally, I’m not pro-vaccines,” he said at the time. “I wouldn’t want anyone to force me to get vaccinated so I can travel.”
The 34-year-old, who is on the hunt for a 10th grand slam in Melbourne, confirmed on Monday that he will be stepping down to defend his title from 2021.
‘Happy new year everybody!’ Djokovic wrote further Instagram.
I wish you all health, love and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love and respect for all beings on this beautiful planet.
“I spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones during intermission and today I am going Down Under with a waiver clearance. On to 2022 !!’.
Tennis Australia’s decision to grant Djokovic a medical exemption has outraged some tennis fans and sports commentators.
The world’s number one tennis star is on track to play in the Australian Open – despite not revealing his vaccination status
In October, Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews said Djokovic needed to be vaccinated to play at the Australian Open
Australians have been banned for two years, but this guy who has taken extraordinary liberties in the face of the coronavirus is getting his exemption. Novak Djokovic is an all-time great, but he’s not essential,” Melbourne sports commentator Andy Maher wrote on social media.
Former AFL star Corey McKernan took it one step further, tweeting: “People with loved ones who are dying/some in urgent need of treatment cannot come into their own state. You tell people they can’t go to Coles or a cafe without being vaxxed, but if you’re number 1 in the world do you get a pass? Damn shame.’
The news that Djokovic is going to Melbourne will also leave Victorian Prime Minister Dan Andrews with a red face.
In October, Andrews said Djokovic needed to be vaccinated to play at the Australian Open.
‘Those (grand slam) titles don’t protect you either. The only title that will protect you is that you can say you’ve had your first dose and you’ve had your second dose,” he said.
“I think the idea of you coming in here without being vaccinated is very, very low.”
“All the people who watch tennis at the Australian Open, they will be double vaxxed, all the people who work there will be double vaxxed.
“It goes without saying that if you want to enter the country to participate in that tournament, you also have to be vaxxed twice.”
Djokovic also won’t have to quarantine if he arrives in Australia for two weeks – with the Australian Open starting on Monday, January 17.
In a short post on Instagram, the 20-time Grand Slam winner and nine-time Australian Open champion revealed he was on his way to Melbourne (pictured, the tennis star after winning the Open in 2021)
WHY IS DJOKOVIC EXEMPTED?
The Australian Department of Health says medical waivers are granted if the person has an ‘acute serious medical condition’.
According to the guidelines, these conditions can be:
– Inflammatory heart disease in the past three months
– Undergoing major surgery or hospitalization for a serious illness
– A Covid-19 diagnosis which means no vaccinations for six months
– Any serious effect of any past Covid-19 vaccine (Note: Djokovic has not confirmed whether or not he was stung)
– If the vaccine poses a risk to yourself or others during the vaccination process
– Underlying developmental or psychological disorders
Victoria’s Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said last month that medical exemptions are “no loophole.”
“Medical exemptions are just that,” he said. “It’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players.
“They’re medical exemptions in exceptional circumstances — if you have acute medical conditions.”
