Canadian women’s hockey team cautious after COVID cases, no more games until Beijing
CALGARY Canada’s women’s hockey team will be out of games for the Winter Olympics and will enter a bubble to ensure players can board a plane to Beijing within a month.
The women have yet to reunite as a full team since COVID-19 invaded their ranks in December.
“I’ve got about half of our group back with us and the other half will be here soon,” Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada director of hockey operations, told The Canadian Press.
“Everyone is doing very well. We are all double vaccinated.”
The selection of the Olympic women’s hockey in Canada has not yet been announced. Canada opens the preliminary round against Switzerland on February 2, two days before the Beijing opening ceremony.
Canada’s three remaining Rivalry Series games against the United States, two of which were canceled, were scheduled for this week in Alberta and next week’s game against a men’s team from the Alberta Junior Hockey League will not be played.
Anyone traveling to Beijing for the Olympics must test negative in two pre-departure tests. If either test is positive, China says it will not board the plane.
“We are at a critical juncture towards Beijing, so we need to be extra careful,” Kingsbury said.
“We want to play as much as possible, but since the 14 days before traveling to Beijing is such a critical and dangerous time frame, it’s not worth the risk of playing games and involving outside people in our environment.”
The 26 women still in centralization must be reduced to 23 before the January 19 deadline for Hockey Canada to nominate its team to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
“We will definitely make that announcement sooner,” Kingsbury said.
The United States, which defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout for Olympic gold in 2018, unveiled their roster in Beijing during Saturday’s NHL Winter Classic in Minneapolis with the players in attendance at Target Field for the announcement.
The Canadians will withdraw when they reunite in Calgary.
“We’re trying to keep our group as close as possible so that we can move forward, have everyone on site and protect ourselves as much as possible so that everyone is eligible to go to China and participate in the Games,” Kingsbury said.
“We’re looking to get our group bubbling, kind of similar to what we did for the world championships. We’ll really limit ourselves to the hotel, the ice rink and that’s about it and we’ll make sure we avoid everyone outside our group and even very careful with each other in our group.
“We can’t ignore the piece on the ice. We have to practice as a team, we have to fight as a team.”
Canada and the US played six of the nine games in the Rivalry Series, with Canada winning the last two in overtime on December 15 and December 17 in St. Louis for a 4-1-1 record in the series.
The Canadian women flew charter flights to competitions in the US to avoid mixing with commercial airline audiences, Kingsbury said, but the virus still penetrated their team.
The remaining games on December 20 in Minnesota, January 3 in Edmonton and January 6 in Red Deer were canceled. The Olympic selection was supposed to be named on December 22, but that was also postponed because the women went on their vacation.
Goalkeepers Ann-Rene Desbiens, Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell were already included in the roster, leaving three more skaters out of 23 to be released.
Twenty-nine arrived in Calgary in July to begin the centralization of the Olympics. Canada defeated the Americans in overtime and won the world championship gold in Calgary on August 31.
The Canadian women have played a total of 22 games in centralization, including five against men’s Junior A teams and five against Canada’s top under-17 men in the Capital City Challenge in November in Ottawa.
Kingsbury, head coach Troy Ryan and his coaching staff will draw data from those matches to make personnel decisions and map out Olympic strategy.
“We’ve played a lot of games, we’ve done a great job evaluating our team here over the first half of our season,” Kingsbury said.
“While these (cancelled) matches would have been great, it would have been fine-tuned and a bit of an addition here in the second half.
“I think the training sessions that we will see now with our group will probably be what we need in the end. We will make sure that we make the most of every day and we are ready to compete in Beijing.”
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 4, 2021.
