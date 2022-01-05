TTFI postpones all National Table Tennis Championships

National Table Tennis Championships:The Table Tennis Federation of India decided on Tuesday to organize events in three categories (Under-15, Under-13 and Under-11).

the ongoing National Ranking (Central Zone) Championships in the wake of a new wave of COVID-19 in the country.

The committee has also decided to postpone the Senior Nationals, which will be held in Shillong from January 22 to 29. The Cadet and Sub-Junior Nationals scheduled to begin January 11 have also been put on hold.

National Table Tennis Championships: TTFI postpones all National Championships in all categories due to the COVID-19 wave

National Table Tennis Championships:These decisions were made during the virtual special meeting of the Executive Committee chaired by Senior Vice President Rajeev P. Bodas, Secretary General Arun Kumar Banerjee and the stakeholder organization of the four championships.

Taking into account the prevailing situation, especially in the wake of several positive cases in the Central Zone events, the Secretary General announced that the three events in the Championships and the Cadet & Sub-Junior Nationals that will take place from 11 to 19 January have been postponed.

As for the Juniors and Youth Nationals (Alleppey), the Secretary General said there was no change to the original schedule for now (February 22 – March 2).

