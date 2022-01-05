Washington Football Team 2022 Name Change: Ranking of the Best Final Options Revealed for February 2

After two years as a Football Team, Washington’s NFL franchise is finally approaching a new era and identity. With one game remaining in the 2021 season, the team announced on Tuesday that it will unveil its highly anticipated new name and logo on February 2. Club president Jason Wright, who has helped lead the re-branding since “Redskins” retired in 2020, previously confirmed that the “Football Team” nickname will be replaced in 2022, and now “Wolves” and “RedWolves” — among others over 40,000 fan submissions — also off the table due to trademark issues.

Washington has given mixed reports about which names are actually in the running for the new identity, with CEO Tanya Snyder listing eight finalists in September, only for a team spokesperson to clarify that those names weren’t necessarily the best picks. The team leadership has since said it will choose from three finalists, but has not disclosed those names, while the Associated Press reports that the following nicknames are among the options: the Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Commanders, Defenders, Presidents, Redhawks, Red Hogs and sentries.

WashingtonAdmirals.com currently diversions to the team’s official website, for what it’s worth, but until Washington’s official reveal on Feb. 2, we’d rank the options for their new identity as follows:

9. Defenders

It is well. But anyone could use this. It’s like the standard output of any team name generator in ‘Madden’. Ron Rivera might like it, given the way his team is built, but that would be a very short-sighted re-branding.

8. Commanders

Slight improvement over Defenders, as you’d rather have your team take the lead rather than just defend. But then again, this one actually suits any team in any city. Way too generic considering you spent two whole years planning this reveal.

7. Robins

It’s not bad and bears a respectful resemblance to the franchise’s name of yore, but Miami University (Ohio) was the first to make this switch. In addition, Washington has already indicated that it wants to give up its original Native American imagery.

6. Brigade

The singular name is unique, and “Washington Brigade” flows quite nicely. A very solid choice, if they lean on the route of the capital/American patriotism.

5. Sentries

This isn’t nearly as menacing/formidable a term as ‘Brigade’ or even ‘Commanders’, but it has a respectable character – a more unique version of something like ‘Warriors’. It is also similar to the 19th and early 20th century Washington Senators baseball team.

4. Admirals

This would go nicely with the team’s new uniforms, teased by Washington to now feature stars. And it clearly fits the military theme. It’s not necessarily creative, but it works, essentially treating the players as a bunch of high-ranking soldiers.

3. Presidents

This one comes with unavoidable baggage, as they would be constantly associated with the incumbent US president. But “Washington Presidents” also just sounds good. If they want to embrace their DC location, you can’t do much better.

2. Armada

Armada means a fleet of warships or vehicles. And it sounds even cooler than ‘Brigade’. This is all about the aesthetics. “In 2022, we will introduce the Washington Armada!”

1. Red Boar

Is it a coincidence that Washington reveals its new name on Groundhog Day? Hopefully not. “Hogs” has long been a nickname in and around the franchise, so it would only be fitting to see a promotion here. Removing “Red” from the name would actually be better, but it’s clearly the best way to pay tribute to team history as you embark on a new identity.