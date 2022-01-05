Tennis: fierce criticism erupts in Australia now that Novak Djokovic gets vaccination exemption for Australian Open

Briton Jamie Murray, team captain Liam Broady and Australians James Duckworth and Alex De Minaur question the decision to grant Novak Djokovic medical exemption. Video / SNTV via AP

Australia has reacted with horror to the news that anti-vaxxer Novak Djokovic has been cleared from participating in this month’s Australian Open.

Despite public claims by Victorian government officials in recent months that the world No. 1 would not be allowed to compete in the grand slam if he was not fully vaccinated, Djokovic is heading Down Under in search of a 10th crown in Melbourne Park.

Djokovic has refused to make his vaccination status public, but in April 2020, the 34-year-old said he was against mandatory shots.

“Personally, I’m not pro-vaccines,” he said at the time. “I wouldn’t want anyone to force me to get vaccinated so I can travel.”

Djokovic announced the news of his exemption on social media on Tuesday evening, sparking a wave of anger from Aussies, particularly in Melbourne and Sydney, who have endured months of restrictions and lockdowns over the past two years.

Australia condemns Djokovic's decision

Novak Djokovic will still try to defend his title at the Australian Open 2021. Photo / Photo Sport

Melbourne-based radio host and sports broadcaster Andy Maher was one of many who lashed out.

“Australians have been banned for two years, but this guy who has taken extraordinary liberties in the face of the coronavirus is getting his exemption. Novak Djokovic is an all-time great, but he’s not essential,” Maher wrote on social media.

Sportswriter Daniel Cherny called it “weak as a p**s”, while ex-AFL star Corey McKernan tweeted: “People with loved ones who are dying / some in urgent need of treatment can’t get into their own state. You tell people that they can’t go to Coles or a cafe without being vaxxed, but if you’re number 1 in the world you get a pass? Damn shame.”

Footy journalist Jon Ralph said: “What a mess. Watch as everyone evades the responsibility of getting a waiver in one way or another.

“People now go to bed to get up at 5 a.m. to do the right thing to get into test queues for PCR results that they won’t get for six days and will be quarantined anyway. What the hell agonizing to see Novak getting an exemption. farce.”

Sports reporter Bernie Coen added: “WHAT A FARCE! Novak gets exemption to play #AusOpen but some Australians can’t even fly interstate to see dying loved ones. Honest dinkum #shameful that’s a big benefit of you from sports officials and the government to Aussies to allow this.”

Journalist Samantha Lewis tweeted: “Everyone attending the Australian Open has a patriotic duty to berate Djokovic throughout his stay. This is an obscene decision and the organizers should be damned ashamed of themselves.”

It wasn’t just Australians who exploded. Jamie Murray doubles world No. 19 and brother of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said there were different standards at play.

“I think if I had been there instead of him, I wouldn’t have gotten an exemption,” he said.

So, what’s the explanation?

Tennis Australia released a statement on Tuesday evening following the decision to grant Djokovic a waiver.

It is important to note that TA did not authorize Djokovic to play while he was not vaccinated. Instead, his exemption was the result of a review process that involved two independent panels of medical experts, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) and the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel, appointed by the Victorian Department of Health.

“Djokovic has applied for a medical waiver that was granted after a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts,” TA said in its statement.

“Medical waiver applications were first reviewed in an independent procedure by a panel of experts composed of physicians from the fields of immunology, infectious diseases and general practice.

“Applications that met national guidelines from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) were then subject to a second review conducted by a government-appointed panel of medical experts, the Independent Medical Exemption Review Panel.

“The applications have been reviewed and approved only in line with the ATAGI guidelines.”

Novak Djokovic can no doubt expect a fiery reaction from the public when he appears at the 2022 Australian Open. Photo / Photo Sport

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Australian Open players, fans and staff should be fully vaccinated to participate unless they have a legitimate reason to be waived.

“Fair and independent protocols have been put in place for reviewing medical waiver applications that will enable us to ensure the 2022 Australian Open is safe and enjoyable for everyone,” said Tiley.

“Central to this process was that the decisions were made by independent medical experts and that each applicant was given due consideration.”

TA boss Tiley appeared on breakfast TV Wednesday morning to address the controversy. He defended the independent review process that led to Djokovic being granted an exemption and said the tennis governing body in Australia is not receiving the personal medical information of the 20-time grand slam champion that led to the decision.

Tiley added 26 players and their primary support staff applied for waivers and only a “handful” of them were successful.

Tiley reminded people that one of the reasons a waiver can be granted is if someone has had Covid-19 in the past six months. Djokovic contracted the virus in mid-2020 after his ill-fated Adria Tour, a tennis exhibition tournament that ignored social distancing guidelines, but has not revealed whether he has tested positive in the past six months.

“ATAGI has set up very clear guidelines for all of us coming to Australia that we have to follow. That’s why we’ve been telling the players from the start that if you want to make sure you come to Australia you get vaccinated and be fully vaccinated,” Tiley told Today.

“And if you have a medical reason, a medical condition, there’s a process if you can go through.

“No special opportunity has been given to Novak, nor to any tennis player. In fact, there has been a process that goes beyond the normal process for everyone.”

Victorian civil servants made to look foolish

The decision to grant Djokovic an exemption is especially painful in light of public comments from Victorian politicians about the Serb’s suitability to compete Down Under.

Last month, Victorian Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino stopped any talk that Djokovic could exploit a “loophole” to enter the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

“Everyone is looking forward to the Australian Open and everyone who will attend spectators, players, officials and staff are expected to be fully vaccinated,” Merlino said. “It’s the rules.

“Medical exemptions are just that it’s not a loophole for privileged tennis players.

“It’s a medical exemption in exceptional circumstances if you have an acute medical condition.”

Understandably, many on social media wondered how a professional athlete who is ranked No. 1 in the world could potentially have an “acute medical condition” severe enough to avoid being vaccinated.

As tennis writer Ben Rothenberg said on Twitter, “What ‘acute serious medical condition’, as listed here by the Australian authorities, can a healthy No. 1 athlete have?

“There are also non-medical exemptions that can be applied for to enter Australia; Djokovic did not say his exemption was medical. However, it is hard to imagine that a tennis player, even a good one, could be considered ‘in the national importance’ or possess ‘critical skills’.”

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has also been sheepish after his blunt statements about the Djokovic saga. In early October, Andrews said the situation was easy for Djokovic who would get vaccinated or not play the Australian Open.

“Those (grand slam) titles won’t protect you either. The only title that will protect you is you can say you’ve had your first dose and you’ve had your second dose,” Andrews said.

“The idea that you come in here without being vaccinated is I think very, very low.”

Later in October, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that unvaccinated tennis players would be allowed to enter Australia to compete in the first grand slam of the year, but said they would have to complete two weeks of quarantine.

Novak Djokovic may find it difficult to understand the criticism he is currently receiving from Australia. Photo / Photo Sport

That confession prompted Andrews to hit back.

“What I want to make very clear is that the state of Victoria will not apply for waivers for unvaccinated players,” he said at the time.

“I’m not applying for an exemption for unvaccinated players. So we don’t apply for an exemption, then no exemption will be granted. And then the whole issue is basically resolved.”

“I’m not really going to demand that people who are in the stands, people who work at the event, be vaccinated while players are not, so we are not going to request an exemption.”

Earlier in 2021, Andrews said that if everyone at Melbourne Park has to be fully vaccinated to attend the Australian Open, the same rules should apply to players.

“You’re trying to get to most of Europe in the US, really, so many different parts of Asia if you’re not vaccinated,” Andrews told ABC radio. “Like, you just don’t get a visa, why would it be any different here?

“I don’t think it’s too much to say, if you want one of those visas and you want to come here, you have to get double vaxxed.

“All the people who watch tennis at the Australian Open will be double vaxxed, all the people who work there will be double vaxxed. It goes without saying that if you are in the country to participate in that tournament, then you have to double as well. be vaxxed.”

The final decision was out of the hands of the government, but those words now carry little weight.

Another question remains whether Djokovic has not been vaccinated and is only now going to Australia, then according to Morrison’s claims he would have to quarantine for two weeks last year. That won’t happen, though, as the Australian Open kicks off in less than 14 days, starting on Monday, January 17.