Live tennis coverage, ATP Cup Day 5 scores and highlights





Naomi Osaka is back where she has won two of her four Grand Slam singles titles and is feeling good after not trying to rediscover her love for the game for a while. The Australian Open champion opened her 2022 season on Tuesday with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Alize Cornet in one of the Summer Set tournaments in Melbourne. Osaka returned to the Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open title in February. It was also her first tour-level game since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open in September. After that loss, Osaka said, “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.” She also took time off earlier last year, a mental health hiatus that began when she withdrew from the French Open before her second round match. She also attended Wimbledon, then returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. After her opening win in Melbourne, Osaka said she had set herself one important goal this year: to enjoy the game. “For me, I just want to feel like every time I get on the field I’m having fun. I can walk off the field knowing that even if I lost, I did my best. “I also have a goal in the press room that I’m never going to cry again, so hopefully that will work in my favor. “I’m the type of person who cared a little too much about the results and the rankings and things like that and I just have to find a way to enjoy the game again. Because that’s why I’m in the first place.” After taking the time to hang out with friends and family, she said she was slowly starting to regain a sense of love for the game. “It’s not like it ever went away completely, but it was overshadowed by a lot of emotions I felt from playing constantly year after year,” said Osaka. Osaka led a set and a break before Cornet made a five-game roll to force the match into a third set. The former No. 1 Osaka got just over 38% of her first serve in the game, had eight doubles and 57 unforced errors, but countered that with 51 winners. She only got three break points. “I feel like I made a lot of unforced mistakes today,” said leader Osaka, “but I expected that because it was the first game and I was very nervous.” Travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic mean there is a packed event schedule Down Under before the Australian Open kicks off on January 17. Three events will be played in Melbourne this week as part of Tennis Australia’s Summer Set of tournaments – two WTA tournaments and one ATP. In Adelaide there is a joint ATP and WTA tournament this week. The ATP Cup is played in Sydney. Jessica Pegula, the top seed in the other Summer Set women’s tournament in Melbourne, lost to Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the first round. Pegula, who reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open last year, led 5-3 and had racked up points before Begu rallied for the win. In the Melbourne men’s tournament, Facundo Bagnis defeated former No. 1 Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, earning 11 of 13 breakpoints. He will next play as third seed Grigor Dimitrov. Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, was given a wild card to play at the opening of the season. In Adelaide, Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, opened her Adelaide International title defense with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Daria Saville, who was known as Daria Gavrilova before her recent marriage. In previous matches, American teenager Coco Gauff defeated Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-1 to set up a second round match against 2020 Australian Open winner Ash Barty, Sofia Kenin defeated Lucia Bronzetti 7-5, 7-5, and Anastasia Gasanova defeated eighth-seeded Elina Svitolina 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka defeated fourth-seeded Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-2 in a night game.

