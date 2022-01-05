Michigan’s Hidden Hockey History

Sports historians and scholars have spent years archiving the cultural importance of baseball, football, and other major sports. But what about hockey? Professor, historian and hockey fanatic Bruce Berglund tried to do just that with his book, The fastest game in the world: hockey and the globalization of sports.

In researching the world history of the sport, Berglund traveled to hockey hotspots around the world. His book describes the early development of sports to the emergence of professional and youth leagues, using hockey to draw more social, economic and cultural observations.

There is an entire field in the Canadian scholarship devoted to the study of hockey, Berglund said. So, since hockey is Canada’s national game, it naturally gets a lot of attention. But hockey is also a world game. And in the field of hockey in the US, hockey in Europe, the Soviet Union and other parts of the world, there hasn’t been that much attention.

Berglund has identified the origins of hockey in two locations: North America and Europe. This allowed for a degree of variation in the way the sport was played on each continent.

So when we think of hockey, we think of the game played with the puck that originated in eastern Canada. It spreads to the Great Lakes area, to New England. But as early as the 1800s, there was a game called hockey that was played in Europe. It started in England and spread across the continent to eastern Russia.

The hockey brand that has developed in Europe is more like football.

There would be between 10 and 12 players on one side, Berglund said. Instead of using a puck, they used a ball. They had skates, they had goals and their sticks were nothing like the hockey sticks we see today. Instead, they look more like field hockey sticks.

On the other side of the pond, North American hockey went in a different direction.

[North American hockey] really came out of rugby. And in fact, the earliest hockey teams in eastern Canada in the late 1800s developed hockey as a way to stay in shape for the rugby season. And so, you know, the emphasis on hitting and violence that you have in North American hockey, starting from the beginning, comes from the roots of rugby.

Once the puck and Canadian style of play made their way to Europe, the two varieties of hockey began to intertwine. This resulted in the game fans know today.

Hockey fans will know that there is a difference in strategy and style of play between North American hockey and European hockey. And already at the turn of the century, these distinctive elements began to form.

Red Wings left winger Tomas Tatar celebrates at Joe Louis Arena.

Another major development of hockey occurred at the turn of the century, a development that took place in Michigan’s UP. Before 1904, hockey was just an amateur sport, but that changed with the founding of the IHL.

The IHL, the International Hockey League, is the first-ever professional hockey league in hockey history. And so this new professional league started in 1904 in the Upper Peninsula, and it was founded by a dentist who had come from Ontario. He had actually gone to dental school in Detroit and then ended up as a city dentist in Houghton. And he and some other local businessmen decided to start a competition as entertainment for local miners.

A handful of decades later, hockey history would once again be in Michigan. Today, it is common for parents and young athletes to spend large sums of time and money on a highly competitive youth team. But in the 1980s, this was a new phenomenon started by Detroit businessman Peter Karmanos and his computer software company Compuware.

His sons played youth hockey and from the early 1980s he began to develop, with resources from Canada where he started developing this youth hockey program. And what we have here is really the early example of what we see as standard in youth hockey today, where you have so-called select teams, where the players are chosen, not because they come from the community or on the rink, but because they are exceptionally talented. are. And Compuware would attract players from all over the country.

Just as youth sport occasionally does, Compuware’s youth hockey program received a lot of criticism. First, some opponents disagreed with the 60 to 70 games a young athlete would play in a given season.

You’re in the realm of how many games a professional player plays, so that the time demand was just too much, that the cost was too high in terms of what families had to commit.

In many ways, these new select programs started to cater to parents’ aspirations and fears for their children’s future, didn’t they? What better future for your child in terms of earnings and status than for your child to become a professional athlete or an Olympian? And so the organizers of these new youth programs responded with parents and parents were willing customers.

In addition to elite-level youth teams, another thing that drives up the price a young athlete has to pay to play hockey is the dwindling availability of outdoor courts.

Ice cream is expensive. I grew up playing in northern Minnesota on outdoor ice. But one of the big concerns for hockey right now is the fact that winters are shrinking and ice rinks aren’t open as long as they used to be.

While other hockey fans and players may long for more outdoor hockey, Berglund got his way at the start of the new year.

On New Years Eve at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota Wild played against the St. Louis Blues. I was there with my father. He and I were both bundled up with many layers. And it was just a nice, fun event in Minnesota, Berglund said.