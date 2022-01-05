COVID-19 wreaks havoc again; Table tennis, domestic cricket tournaments suspended





The COVID-19 pandemic has hit sports hard again. Amid the surge in positive COVID-19 cases, including the new variant Omicron, several sports federations in the country have postponed domestic tournaments. The Special Executive Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has decided to postpone events in three categories (U-15, U-13 and U-11). These are part of the ongoing UTT National Ranking (Central Zone) table tennis championships in Indore. The Senior Nationals in Shillong have also been postponed. The Cadet and Sub-Junior Nationals, which were scheduled to begin on January 11, have also been put on hold due to COVID-19. Read: Peak in pandemic cases in New Delhi halts sports activities The decision was made during a virtual meeting chaired by Senior Vice President Rajeev P. Bodas, Secretary General Arun Kumar Banerjee and three organizing stakeholders from the four championships. These include Central Zone National Ranking Championships and Cadet and Sub-Junior Nationals, MPTTA President Om Soni, Senior Nationals and Meghalaya TTA Secretary Chiranjib Choudhary. It also featured the Junior and Youth Nationals, President N. Ganeshan of TTAK in addition to secretaries from other states. The prevailing COVID-19 situation was taken into account, particularly in the wake of several COVID-19 positive cases at the Central Zone events. The Secretary General announced that the three events in the Central Zone Championships and the Cadet and Sub-Junior Nationals stands have been postponed. The Secretary General has also decided to postpone the Senior Nationals to be held in Shillong from January 22 to January 29. They said it was in the best interest of the players and officials. As for the Juniors and Youth Nationals (Alleppey), the Secretary General said there was no change to the original schedule for now (February 22 – March 2). COVID-19 hits domestic, women’s cricket Likewise, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to put the Ranji trophy on hold indefinitely. The same goes for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy and the Senior Women’s T20 League. NEWS: BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy & Senior Womens T20 League for 2021-22 season. The ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy is going ahead as planned.More details bit.ly/32GgFmN https://t.co/PvrlZZusSF BCCI Secretary Jay Shah released a statement. He said the BCCI does not want to jeopardize the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved. Therefore, the BCCI has decided to put the three tournaments on hold until further notice. The statement added that the BCCI will continue to assess the COVID-19 situation and call accordingly at the start of the tournaments. Also read: Article continues below Also read: TOPS: 50 additional athletes included in Core Group, 143 in Development Group for the 2024 Olympics Log in to reply







