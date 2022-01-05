Cleveland Continues Plans for NBA All-Star Game





CLEVELAND In November, a headline that you’d think was a parody of something from The Onion came out, which listed Cleveland as one of the “Best Places to Travel in February!” But the source of the November article was none other than Travel and Leisure Magazine, and their recommendation was genuine, fueled by the city’s role in hosting the star-studded NBA All-Star game weekend from February 20-22. “In many ways, it’s their Super Bowl,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “Because it’s the only big event they have where they know where it’s going to be and they can plan way in advance. You know the NBA Finals are huge, but they don’t know where they’re going to be until a few days later. “ Look no further than Atlanta, where the 2021 NBA All-Star Game was held without fans due to COVID-19. The NBA actually urged fans not to come to Atlanta, but they did it anyway just to be around. As a result, Cleveland prepares for a crowd. “We’re not telling the world to stay away,” Gilbert said. “And with the 75th anniversary, it actually really raises the stakes on the types of celebrities that will be here and the excitement around it. It’s piling up to be in our city for a few days.” As a result, all downtown hotels are solidly booked with the closest availability at the airport and in the suburbs. “Not only are those downtown hotels sold out and so many others in the area, but they’re sold out two, three times or more than they normally would,” Gilbert said. The wildcard, of course, is the ommicron variant that Gilbert said they are continuing to track and he expects adjustments to be made. “But I think it’s a little too early at this point to say what those will be, but we definitely have a feeling the event will go ahead as planned.” Seven weeks ago, we hadn’t heard of omicron, which first came to light in South Africa, where there are indications that their peak is past.

The organizers hope that if they look six weeks ahead, things have also changed in the meantime that they are planning a party. “We feel good that the right security measures will be put in place and the public will certainly know well in advance to prepare, but it’s really too early to think about what exactly those things will be,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news5cleveland.com/money/angies-list/local/with-just-under-7-weeks-until-the-nba-all-star-game-cleveland-moves-forward-with-plans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos