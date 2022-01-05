Novak Djokovic’s Exemption From Australian Open Causes Anger And Confusion





Australians have reacted furiously and confused after tennis star Novak Djokovic revealed he had been granted a travel waiver to play in the Australian Open. Djokovic has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status, and as a result, it seemed unlikely that he would be allowed to participate in the tournament. However, the Serbian star announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he had received a medical exemption. Loading The Australian Open and the Victorian government confirmed the waiver on Tuesday evening, stating that an evaluation had been conducted to confirm Djokovic “had a genuine medical condition that meets the criteria for an waiver”. The decision was met with outrage by Australians on social media. “Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player ever. Forget Laver, Agassi, Federer, Sampras, Nadal, McEnroe, Connors and Borg, because Novak has won 20 Grand Slams and 87 titles and a billion dollars without us knowing he had a debilitating medical problem. “Australian football great Kevin Bartlett wrote. “We have been taken for fools.” Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg posted Australian government guidelines on who could get an exemption, saying questions would be raised about the legitimacy of Djokovic’s exemption. Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 4 minutes 50 seconds 4 m 50 s Confusion and concern over Novak Djokovic .’s COVID vaccine waiver “While we now know Djokovic plans to play the Australian Open, there will still be much speculation about the legality of his exemption,” Rothenberg wrote. “What ‘acute serious medical condition’, as listed here by the Australian authorities, could a healthy No. 1 ranked athlete have? “There are also non-medical exemptions that can be applied for to enter Australia; Djokovic did not say his exemption was medical. However, it is hard to imagine that a tennis player, even a good one, could be considered ‘in the national importance’ or the possession of ‘critical skills’.” Loading Tennis players tried to be diplomatic in their responses, with rising Australian star Alex de Minaur cutting his response short during a press conference following his ATP Cup match. “It’s very interesting. That’s all I’m going to say,” said the Minaur. British player Jamie Murray, Andy’s older brother, said people should trust that Djokovic had a medical condition. “I think if it was me who hadn’t been vaccinated I wouldn’t get a waiver but well done to him getting permission to come to Australia and participate,” Murray said. “Ultimately, you kind of have to trust that he has a valid reason for the medical exemption.” Prominent Victorian emergency medicine physician Stephen Parnis said the waiver sent a dire message to people trying to stop the spread of COVID-19. “I don’t care how good a tennis player he is. If he refuses to be vaccinated, he won’t be allowed in,” Parnis wrote. “If true, this exception sends a terrible message to millions seeking to reduce COVID-19 risk to themselves and others. Vaccination shows respect, Novak.”

