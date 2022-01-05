Let’s bring back the Hockey World Cup

I think by now we have all accepted that the NHL has withdrawn their players from participating in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics. The league will try again for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, but even that is no guarantee. This will be the second Olympics in a row that the NHL is not participating in what should be the biggest international tournament on the calendar.

Every four years, the best in the world face each other for a hockey award that for some is just as big, if not bigger, than winning a Stanley Cup. With COVID complications in the NHL forcing entry this season, the question now arises: Why keep the biggest tournament in the middle of the NHL season, anyway?

It’s not that the league hasn’t thought of this before. Quitting the season, losing an All-Star game, and the potential for injuries during the Olympics that could affect NHL clubs are a lot to ask of the league and one of the reasons it’s been eight years since we left NHL. players have seen at the Olympics.

The great summer sport of hockeyhttps://t.co/WWxUM14Hf9 — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) January 3, 2022

Players were adamant about going after missing the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and even after their participation was withdrawn this year, there was still a faction of players willing to go and risk the COVID requirements in China, including Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins, who took to social media:

But the competition has the last word.

We’ve seen summer hockey work before with the World Cup of Hockey. Another version of the international “Best vs. Best” tournament, hosted only by the NHL and NHLPA, eliminating the IOC and IIHF. It was held in 1996, 2004 and 2016, and the revival in 2016 was a huge success with the fans. But it was not reinstated for 2018 due to the potential for 2018 Olympic participation and has not been played since. If you ask me, the NHL would be better off leaving men’s Olympic hockey participation in the Olympics to amateurs and non-NHL players and their own ‘Best vs Best’ every two years— tournament in the summer.

What the World Cup of Hockey did so well was that you capture hockey fans right before the season starts with a major tournament featuring the best players in the league. You also have some imaginative elements with the use of “All-Star” teams such as Team Europe and Team North America, the former of which was one of the biggest successes of the 2016 tournament. Imagine if a World Cup of Hockey was played in 2022 and you could see Team North America with players like Trevor Zegras, Cole Caufield, Jack and Quinn Hughes, Dylan Cozens, Kirby Dach, Alexis Lafrenire, Matty Beniers, Spencer Knight and Shane Wright all together against the best NHL players?

Here’s a look at the 2021-22 Blackhawks who could play at a hypothetical summer 2022 World Cup of Hockey:

Team USA

Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat

Seth Jones

The three locks that would have played with Team USA at the Olympics are all accounted for here again for the 2022 World Cup of Hockey. Kane played for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, while Jones was part of 2016’s Team North America.

Team Canada

Marc-Andr Fleury

Fleury may not finish the 2021-22 season with the Blackhawks, but he is with the club now. Assuming he plays again in the 2022-23 NHL season, and his current form continues for the rest of this season, there’s no question that Fleury would be part of Team Canada here. He last played for Canada in an international tournament in 2010 as the third goalkeeper of the team that won the Olympic gold medal in 2010, but did not play in a match that year.

Team Czech Republic

Dominik Kubalk

Like Fleury, Kubalk may or may not finish the year with the Blackhawks, but he is good enough to get into the mix for a Czech team highlighted by David Pastrk, Ondrej Palat and Tomas Hertl.

Team North America (U23 Canada & USA)

Kirby Dach

Brandon Hagel

This duo would only make it if the tournament were held before September 2022, as Hagel turns 24 in August. But with the talent pool in North America of players under the age of 23, there’s a good chance some of the best players could land in Team Canada or Team USA anyway. Dach captained Team Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championships before breaking his wrist and Hagel won a gold medal with Canada at the 2021 World Championships last summer.

Team Europe

Lukas Reichel

Philipp Kurashev

Team Europe would be made up of the best players in the world who are not from North America, Finland, Sweden, Russia or the Czech Republic. Players like Leon Draisaitl, Roman Josi,

By leaving the Olympics to the amateur/non-NHL players, you’re keeping the Olympics a celebration of amateur athletics and giving some of the best young players in the world the chance to play on that podium. You may even be giving the US its best shot at winning a men’s Olympic gold medal, as their last gold was won at the 1980 Winter Olympics with the famed “Miracle on Ice” team, which was made up of college players.

While this is unlikely to be the case in the short term, as the NHL will not compete in the 2022 Olympics, the enthusiasm of a younger generation of NHL players to play in the Games could diminish, reducing the appeal of the Games. World Cup of Hockey bigger than the “Best vs. Best” tournament to play for.