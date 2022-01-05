Goulburn Table tennis starts preparations for tent tournament | Goulburn Post





sports, local sports, After a three-month delay, the annual Goulburn Table Tennis Invitational tournament will return in late January, much to the delight of players across the state. With 20 seats available in two divisions, the Goulburn Table Tennis Association expects seats to fill up quickly, as always. “We expect a turnout and a big tournament,” said GTTA treasurer Nicola Fraser. “It will be one of the first of the year, so people will be happy to take their level again and kickstart their year with this tournament. We are looking forward to it.” Now entering its fifth year, the tournament is usually held at the end of October. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in effect statewide late last year, it was postponed to this month. Despite the huge numbers of coronavirus cases currently being recorded in NSW, the GTTA will continue preparations until told otherwise. “At this stage, we still intend to run the tournament as planned,” Fraser said. “It doesn’t look like there will be any restrictions beyond social distancing, and of course face masks will have to be worn all day.” At this stage, all systems continue unless something comes out between now and then. The tournament is always the hottest item on the GTTA calendar and consistently attracts dozens of players from across the state. In the five years that the competition has been running, Fraser said the federation has been delighted to have the support of the larger table tennis community. “The enthusiasm has just grown and it is now a regional tournament that is on people’s agendas,” she said. “Table tennis is a sport where people who really enjoy it like to travel to play, and we’ have tournaments in the regions all year round. This is another one that people have added to their calendars, and I’m not sure if it’s surprised us because it has always been popular. “It’s fantastic that it has been embraced by the table tennis community. The Goulburn Invitational Southern Country Teams Championships Table Tennis Tournament will take place at the Goulburn Table Tennis Center from January 29 to 30. Registrations are open until January 14, but if seats are still available after that date, the GTTA will accept further nominations.Did you know that the Goulburn Post now offers breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter?Stay up to date with all the local news: sign up you here. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/a7452ff6-a900-49f5-84b1-88050b42a32f.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

