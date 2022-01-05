NDSU-Denver Men’s Basketball Game Postponed Thursday; Summit League Announces Rescheduling Policy and Dates





SIOUX FALLS, SD The men’s basketball game in North Dakota State at Denver, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed to Monday, January 10, due to a series of changes to the Summit League basketball schedule announced Tuesday. After numerous disruptions to the Summit League’s men’s and women’s basketball schedules, the Joint Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to change the rescheduling policy based on COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the season. The League office, in conjunction with affiliated institutions, will attempt to reschedule all previously canceled matches and any future postponements due to COVID-19 protocols. The game between NDSU and South Dakota originally scheduled for January 1 in Fargo has now been moved to Monday, January 31. Rescheduling will be based on an agreed-upon set of guidelines, including prioritizing the rescheduled games in the order in which they were lost. The rescheduled matches are likely to take place on Monday or Tuesday and the League will also take travel complexity into account and try to prevent teams from playing more than six matches over a 12-day period, among other principles during this process. The first wave of rescheduled games will take place on Monday, January 10. Subsequent schedule adjustments will be announced weekly. This week’s postponement Men’s Basketball

6 January North Dakota State in Denver

Kansas City in Western Illinois January 8 Kansas City in St. Thomas Men’s Basketball Rescheduled Games January 10

North Dakota State in Denver Omaha in Kansas City

South Dakota in North Dakota January 17th Denver in Kansas City January 31st Kansas City in Western Illinois

South Dakota State in North Dakota

South Dakota in the state of North Dakota February 8th Kansas City in St. Thomas If games still cannot be overtaken due to COVID-19 protocols, they will be considered a “no contest”. For placement purposes related to The Summit League Basketball Championships, if teams have played a different number of league games because there were no games, the winning percentage will be used as the first criterion to determine the seeds.

