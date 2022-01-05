Bangladesh takes down world champions New Zealand in historic cricket outburst

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain has taken a career best 6-46 as Bangladesh defeated world champions New Zealand by eight wickets in the first Test to capture his first win in New Zealand.

Ebadot had thrown Bangladesh on the brink of a famous victory by the end of the fourth day when he had numbers of 4-39.

He broke New Zealand’s last resistance with two quick wickets as the home side were sacked in the second innings for 169, their lowest score against Bangladesh.

New Zealand trailed by 130 runs in the first innings to give Bangladesh only 40 runs to score.

It lost two wickets, but current captain Mominul Haque, top scorer in the first innings, and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim were in the fold as Bangladesh reached 42-2.

Hossain destroyed New Zealand with the ball in its second innings. ( Hannah Peters, Getty Images )

It was only Bangladesh’s sixth Test win away from home and the first Test win over a top 5 team.

New Zealand is at number 2 and Bangladesh at number 9.

The result also ended New Zealand’s undefeated streak in the past 17 home tests.

Ebadot, a former volleyball player who became a Test cricketer after winning a fast bowling match, only had 11 Test wickets at an average of 81 when he came third seam from Bangladesh in this match.

He took 1-75 in New Zealand’s first innings of 328, but came into his own in the second innings, walking through middle order on Tuesday with the wickets of Devon Conway (13), Henry Nicholls (0), Tom Blundell (0) and Will Young (69).

As a result, New Zealand today led the game 147-5, only 17 ahead of Bangladesh.

The possibility of stern resistance from New Zealand, lined up around veteran batsman Ross Taylor, who was 37 not out when the game started, quickly disappeared thanks to Ebadot.

The long right arm, which jumps into attention and salutes when he takes a wicket, saluted twice as he threw Taylor for 40. He then sent Kyle Jamieson off to leave New Zealand 160-7. Shoriful Islam made a brilliant dive mid-wicket to complete the second layoff.

Taskin Ahmed then stepped in to help finish the New Zealand innings. He eliminated the other nighttime batter, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, for 16.

Ravindra had previously caught a throw from Ebadot between the first slip and the wicketkeeper, but this time the edge went finer to keeper Liton Das.

Taskin threw in Tim Southee (0) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz finished it off with the wicket of Trent Boult, who was caught brilliantly in the deep center of the wicket by substitute Taijul Islam.

“It’s a long story, volleyball player to test cricketer,” Ebadot said.

“But I’m a Bangladesh Air Force soldier and I know how to salute.

“On New Zealand soil, our brothers and our teams have not had any wins in the last 11 years. But when we came to New Zealand, we set ourselves a goal. We raised our hands and said, ‘Yes, we have to do it. do it and we can do it on New Zealand soil.’

“New Zealand is the test champion, so if we raise our hands and beat New Zealand on New Zealand soil, our next generation will be able to beat them too.”

Ebadot credits West Indies-born Bangladeshi bowling coach Ottis Gibson for his transformation as a fast bowler, urging him to throw the ball onto a stump.

It is Bangladesh’s first-ever test win over New Zealand. ( Hannay Peters, Getty Images )

That was key to Bangladesh’s bowling success on a docile field at Bay Oval, where New Zealand’s shorter lengths were unsuccessful.

“We fell short on all three facets,” said New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

“Bangladesh showed us how to do things on that wicket. They were able to build partnerships, bowl well from both sides and build pressure and unfortunately we couldn’t last long enough.”

The second Test starts on Sunday in Christchurch.

