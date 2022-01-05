Novak Djokovic and Kyrie Irving prepare for return despite rules banning unvaccinated players

As the rest of the tennis elite boarded flights to Australia in recent weeks, the world’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic sat at home waiting to find out where he might play next.

Meanwhile, NBA star Kyrie Irving looked halfway around the world at the Brooklyn Nets, wondering if, when, or where he would be allowed to play his first game of the season.

Now, two of the sports world’s most prominent vaccine skeptics have found exceptions to strict rules and are returning to competition at almost exactly the same time, even as the Omicron variant leads to the latest wave of Covid-19 cases.

Djokovic said on Tuesday he had been granted an exemption to play in this month’s Australian Open, despite rules the country and the tournament have put in place requiring players to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in order to participate.

Djokovic, who has publicly said he did not want to be vaccinated, said he had been given an unspecified medical exemption to enter the country. He made the announcement in a post on social media who showed him with his luggage on the tarmac of an airport, ready to fly to Australia, causing much frustration among locals who have spent much of the lockdown over the past two years.

I spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones during intermission and today I am going Down Under with a waiver clearance, he wrote. On to 2022!

In a bit of transcontinental symmetry, Djokovic’s unexpected trip to Australia coincides with Irvings’ potential debut in Indianapolis on Wednesday, where the Nets hope their standoff with the NBA’s most valuable unvaccinated player will officially end.

Djokovic and Irving are not the only unvaccinated professional athletes who are big stars. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he had been vaccinated and then admitted he had not been vaccinated in an extraordinary series of events after testing positive for Covid and missing a game. He also led his team to the NFL’s best record and distinguished himself as the frontrunner to win the leagues MVP award.

The difference between Irving and the overwhelming majority of athletes who refused to fire, including Rodgers and Djokovic, is that his resistance meant he couldn’t do his job. Banned by his own team, Irving risked losing more than $15 million for refusing to comply with New York City’s indoor vaccine mandate. Because he couldn’t play for the Nets at home, the Nets decided that he would not play anywhere.

Irving, who has been largely silent in his absence except for cryptic posts on social media, recently said he respected their decision after making his own.

Then the team recoiled. Covid ripped through the Brooklyn locker room as the Omicron variant ravaged New York in December, and the Nets softened their stance on paying a star not to work. Their plan for surviving a Covid wave was to welcome back a proud unvaccinated worker and essentially make Irving the NBA’s only part-time player.

His return plans were immediately complicated. It took less than 24 hours for Irving to be sidelined by league health and safety protocols.

Once he was acquitted, Irving hit another snag: The Nets were playing at home.

Wednesday’s game against the Pacers is his first chance to see the floor since returning to work. He is currently eligible for 22 of their remaining 47 games, but a prolonged Nets home position towards the end of the regular season means he could go nearly a month before the playoffs after playing exactly once. It’s unclear if that means he’ll be rested or rusty. It’s also unclear whether the availability of Irvings alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden will change the way the Nets strategize for the playoffs.

But the workaround to the Irving saga was somehow more likely than Djokovic going to Melbourne to chase a 10th Australian Open title. While he was able to pass the negative test requirements to get through last season and win three Grand Slam tournaments along the way, Australia’s stricter policies in 2022 would always remain a challenge. The tournament had insisted that no player, staff member or fan would be admitted without being vaccinated.

Australian Open organizers said on Tuesday that Djokovic’s application for an waiver had been reviewed by a body called the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, which did not provide details about his case. Djokovic signed a contract in the summer of 2020 and recovered from Covid.

Fair and independent protocols have been put in place for reviewing medical waiver applications that will enable us to ensure the 2022 Australian Open is safe and enjoyable for all, said tournament director Craig Tiley.

Tiley added on Australian televisions Wednesday morning that 26 players have applied for waivers and that a handful of players have been granted following a blind review.

For tennis players, it was a process beyond what anyone coming to Australia would have experienced, he said.

While Djokovic is far from the biggest ratings draw in the sport, players like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal continue to be more popular with television audiences, but she would have been a glaring absence from the tournament. Djokovic is the most successful male player in Australian Open history and is looking for his 21st major overall title, which would put him ahead of Federer and Nadal for the first time in his career.

Still, Djokovic seemed willing to skip the tournament altogether in recent months. He said only in early December that he was taking a wait-and-see attitude until an official announcement on health protocols. When those turned out to be as strict as everyone expected, Djokovic kept quiet and kept the organizers in Melbourne in the dark until as late as possible.

Anyone present with spectators, players, officials, staff, everyone is expected to be fully vaccinated. It’s the rules, the deputy prime minister of the Australian state of Victoria, James Merlino, told reporters last month. Medical exemptions are just that. It is not a loophole for privileged tennis players.

On Tuesday, however, the state of Victoria defended the exemption for Djokovic, saying it had been reviewed through an independent and rigorous process.

Novak Djokovic holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy after winning the 2021 Australian Open.

Both parties were running out of time to call. With the first round starting on January 17, this was likely the last week for players to travel and still have enough time to acclimate to the summer heat and time difference. Most sport other big stars, including Nadal, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, all of whom have been practicing in the country for days.

But even with a shorter preparation, this month’s tournament suddenly feels familiar. Djokovic will be an instant favorite to defend his title once he lands in Melbourne.

