Son of Putin Ally achieves top KHL post despite no experience with ice hockey coaching

The son of a Russian billionaire close to President Vladimir Putin has… got the job as head coach on one of the best ice hockey teams in the country, despite little or no experience.

Roman Rotenberg, who never served as a coach or played the game professionally, was named after the top post at SKA St. Petersburg, one of the premier teams in the largely Russian Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Roman Rotenberg is the son of Boris Rotenberg, one of Russia’s richest businessmen and a childhood friend of Putin. He was sanctioned by the EU and the United States along with other members of Russia’s inner circle in 2014 after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea.

Owned by the Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom, SKA is one of the richest teams in the KHL. The chairman of SKA is Gennady Timchenko, another Russian tycoon with ties to Putin.

In a rack posted on its website on Jan. 4, SKA described Rotenberg’s appointment as an improvement in human resources management.

The man he replaced, Valery Bragin, will remain with SKA in another role.

Roman Rotenberg has never played or coached professional ice hockey. In 2019 he did receive a coaching license from a state university in Siberia.

Last September, the 40-year-old told the sports channel Match TV that he has seen 800 hockey games since 2014 and considers this a serious experience.

Roman Rotenberg is also the vice president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, where his uncle Arkady Rotenberg chairs the board.

With reporting by Meduzac