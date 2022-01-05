COVID-19: TTFI postpones three events halfway through, postpones two table tennis nationals | More sports news





NAGPUR: Following an increase in Covid-positive cases among rowers, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) decided in a special executive committee meeting on Tuesday to postpone three of the six age-category events of the national ranking tournament. was underway in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

While the games in the men’s, women’s, U-19 and U-17 categories of the national standings central zone championship started Monday, the three lower age categories scheduled from Thursday have been postponed.

TTFI Secretary General Arun Kumar Banerjee confirmed with TOI the postponement of matches in the U-15, U-13 and U-11 categories.

As a precaution, we perform Covid-19 rapid tests on a daily basis. After 14 of the 350 tests were positive and four confirmed from the RT-PCR tests, we started the matches for the remaining players. On the second day of testing, a few more players joined the positive list. Given the increase in Covid-19 cases across the country, we have decided to postpone some events and a few national championships, Banerjee told TOI.

He added: At the moment there is no threat of a virus in Indore, but given the increase in the number of cases, we have decided to postpone some events. Since players in the three postponed age categories have not arrived in Indore, the executive committee has taken the precaution and postponed the scheduled events from Thursday.

While three events of the ranking tournament have been postponed, the TTFI has postponed the 83rd edition of two national championships. The National Sub Junior and Cadet Championship, scheduled for January 11-9 in Indore, and the National and Interstate Senior Championships scheduled for January 22-29 in Shillong, Meghalaya, have been postponed.

However, the TTFI will continue with the Junior and Youth Nationals to be held in Alleppey from February 22.

Banerjee added that the remaining three events of the ranking tournament will be played in Indore a few days before the rescheduled sub-junior and cadet nationals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/more-sports/others/covid-19-ttfi-defers-three-events-midway-postpones-two-table-tennis-nationals/articleshow/88703577.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos