Ebadot’s ‘Long Story’ From Volleyball To Bangladeshi Cricket Hero





Mount Maunganui (New Zealand) (AFP) He has played volleyball and is in the Air Force, but Ebadot Hossain announced himself on Wednesday as a world-class cricketer with a sparkling six wickets that secured Bangladesh’s historic Test win over New Zealand.

After every wicket, the raucous but charismatic 27-year-old fast bowler saluted as the fallen batsman left Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval – a nod to his serving background. Ebadot’s second-innings tourist figures for New Zealand were six for 46, earning him the man-of-the-match award and a sign that his development as a cricketer had entered a new phase. In the first innings, he took one for 75 – more in line with his career average of 81.54 from 11 wickets in 10 Tests before arriving in New Zealand. Despite early poor returns, Bangladesh selectors remained confident in Ebadot. His journey to cricket folklore in Bangladesh was swift, starting in 2016 when he traveled 350 kilometers (200 miles) from his hometown to participate in a bowling match. He was selected as one of three to attend a training camp in Dhaka and in 2019 he was on the Test squad where he stood out for his speed but lacked finesse. Ebadot said he had worked hard with bowling coach Ottis Gibson, who played for the West Indies. “At home conditions are always flat. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions,” said Ebadot. “I’m trying to hit the top of the stumps. I had to have a little patience to get success.” ‘Long story’ Ebadot is not your usual cricketer. He served as a volleyball player with the Bangladesh Air Force several years ago, where he also learned the importance of the salute he brings to each discharge. “I’m a Bangladesh Air Force soldier so I know how to salute. It was a long story from volleyball to cricket. I enjoy cricket as I represent Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force.” With New Zealand starting their second innings trailing 130, they struggled 147 for five when play resumed on the fifth morning with Ebadot taking three wickets for zero runs in the space of seven balls. New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor needed to produce something magical, but he was undone by a one-two from Ebadot — an out-swinger followed by one who came back and hit the wickets. While there is some trickery in his game, the raucous Ebadot still needs help with field placements and lengths, as well as with his confidence. “It’s a pleasure to work with him because he’s enthusiastic and wants to learn so much. If his confidence is high, he can bowl these kinds of spells,” Gibson said. Wicket-keeper Liton Das also expressed his support for giving the talented quick time to mature. “We have to bear in mind that Bangladesh doesn’t play Tests very often, so he can’t play regularly. Fast bowlers don’t have everything under their control,” he said. “I am hopeful that he will continue to prove himself in the future. “This is only his 11th test. A cricketer needs 15-17 tests to understand the game.” 2022 AFP

