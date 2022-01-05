Naomi Osaka a winner in her return to tennis





Naomi Osaka is back where she has won two of her four Grand Slam singles titles and is feeling good after not trying to rediscover her love for the game for a while. She opened her 2022 season on Tuesday with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Alize Cornet in one of the Summer Set tournaments in Melbourne. Osaka returned to the Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open title in February. It was also her first tour-level game since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open in September. After that loss, Osaka said: I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match. She also took time off earlier last year, a mental health hiatus that began when she withdrew from the French Open before her second round match. She also attended Wimbledon, then returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. After her opening win in Melbourne, Osaka said Shed had set herself an important goal for this year: to enjoy the game. I’m the type of person who cared a little too much about the results and the rankings and I have to find a way to enjoy the game again because that’s the reason I played the game in the first place, she said. Novak Djokovic defends Australian Open title Novak Djokovic, the world’s best men’s tennis player, will have the chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne. the tournament. The high-ranking Djokovic wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that he has a waiver permission to travel to Australia. Djokovic, who is looking for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal whether he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Government of the State of Victoria has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a real reason why a waiver should be granted. The organizers of the Australian Open released a statement later Tuesday confirming that Djokovic, 34, will be allowed to participate in the tournament, which starts on January 17 and heads to Australia. He previously withdrew from the Serbian team for the ATP Cup, which kicked off in Sydney last weekend. Tennis Australia said the process involved editing personal information to ensure the privacy of all applicants, meaning Djokovic was under no obligation to disclose his waiver. Victoria’s Deputy Prime Minister James Merlino said last month that medical exemptions are not a loophole for privileged tennis players. . . . Jessica Pegula, top of the other Women’s Summer Set tournament in Melbourne, lost to Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the first round. Pegula, who reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open last year, led 5-3 and had put up points before Begu rallied. In the Melbourne men’s tournament, Facundo Bagnis defeated former No. 1 Andy Murray. 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, 11 of 13 break points saved. He will next play as third seed Grigor Dimitrov. Murray, a five-time Australian Open finalist, was given a wild card to play in the season-opening major. . . Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin won their singles before winning doubles together to give defending champions Russia a win over Australia and first place in Group B at the ATP Cup in Sydney. Russia is 2-0 in the tournament, but has yet to beat Italy on Thursday in a rematch between last year’s finalists to ensure they advance to the semi-finals. All four teams in Group C hold 1-1 records after Germany beat the United States and Canada rallied to beat Britain. The group winner will be determined on Thursday, when Germany will play against Canada and the United States will play against Great Britain. The four group winners of the 16-team tournament will advance to the semi-finals on Friday and Saturday.

TO SKI Mikaela Shiffrin returns in great shape Only her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova remained out of reach. Otherwise, Mikaela Shiffrin had a satisfying return to competition at an illuminated slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, after testing positive for the coronavirus and missing two races last week. The American is behind winner Vlhova by 0.5 seconds in the first World Cup race of the calendar year. Shiffrin, who was cleared to race on Monday, was the only competitor in difficult race conditions to finish within two seconds of Vlhovas’ winning time, as world slalom champion Katharina Liensberger was already a huge 2.11 seconds behind in third. Two weeks ago, Shiffrin took first and second respectively in two giant slaloms in France, but tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of two technical races in Austria the following week. HOCKEY Nine Boston Pride Members Named All-Stars The Boston Pride featured nine top league players selected for the Premier Hockey Federations All-Star Showcase on January 29 in Toronto. Striker Jillian Dempsey, who made her fourth all-star appearance, was chosen as one of three all-star captains, and defenders Amanda Boulier and Kaleigh Fratkin also earned their fourth all-star recognitions. Goalkeeper Katie Burt, defender Kali Flanagan and forwards McKenna Brand, Sammy Davis, Meghara McManus and Christina Putigna round out the Pride players chosen by PHF coaches and general managers. MATT DOHERTY BASKETBALL Becky Hammon Takes Over WNBA Aces Becky Hammon, who spent eight seasons as an assistant to San Antonio Spurs and has interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs, goes back to where her professional career began with the WNBA. Hammon, 44, will become the head coach of Las Vegas Aces after the NBA season ends. Being the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces is a step forward and a step in the right direction for myself and for women’s basketball, Hammon said. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of this opportunity that I have. There is something about being a head coach. There are still half a dozen female assistant coaches in the NBA. Hammon’s resume earned her a lot of respect: she becomes the highest paid coach in the WNBA. Hammon replaces Bill Laimbeer, who has been with the team since it moved to Las Vegas in 2017 and led the Aces in deep playoffs for the past three seasons, including a WNBA Finals appearance in 2020. Last season, the 64-year-old coach did. took a step back and had assistant Tanisha Wright perform more workouts and in-game huddles. Wright left in the off-season to become the head coach of the Atlanta Dream. The Aces finished last season with the second best record in the WNBA at 24-8 before beating the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The franchise, in pursuit of its first WNBA title, has a solid core led by former MVP Aja Wilson. Hammon played in the WNBA from 1999-2014. The six-time All-Star began her career with the New York Liberty, who also interviewed her for their coaching vacancy earlier this month. She ended up with the San Antonio Stars, who later became the Aces. Connecticut high school apologizes for game 92-4 A Connecticut high school apologized after the girls’ basketball team defeated an oversized opponent, 92-4. Sacred Heart Academy of Hamden (3-0) defeated Lyman Hall-Wallingford (0-5) on Monday night. The Sharks led 29-0 after 15 minutes, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after 45 minutes. There is no mercy rule in high school basketball in Connecticut. Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka said Sacred Heart pressured his team for most of the first half and then went into tight hand-to-hand defense for the rest of the game. Sacred Heart Academy values ​​the lessons learned and cultivated through athletic participation, including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and character strength, and respect for the adversaries, Sister Sheila ONeill, president of Sacred Hearts, said in a statement. Girls basketball game last night against Lyman Hall High School doesn’t align with our values ​​or philosophies. . . . Geo Baker scored 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting and Ron Harper Jr. scored 20 as host Rutgers (8-5, 2-1 Big Ten) defeated exhausted Michigan 75-67 for his first win against the Wolverines in the 15-game Series that began on December 20, 1933. Michigan (7-6, 1-2) played without reserves Frankie Collins, Jaron Faulds, Brandon Johns Jr. and Terrance Williams II due to undisclosed medical reasons. Zeb Jackson did not make the trip for personal reasons. Cincinnati loses two more to NFL Draft Cincinnati has lost two stars from its College Football Playoff team to the NFL Draft. The school announced junior cornerback Ahmad Sauce Gardner had entered the draft a day after junior running back Jerome Ford said he would do the same. The pair helped the Bearcats (13-1) become the first team from a conference outside of the Power Five to crack the playoff. Cincinnati was placed fourth, losing to No. 1 Alabama. 27-6. Friday in a semifinal. Gardner, who has never allowed a touchdown reception of more than 1,000 goals in three seasons, is projected as a first-round pick. Ford, an Alabama transfer, rushed for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, helping Cincinnati to its second straight American Athletic Conference title. Among the college players announcing their intent to enter the draft was Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo. . . Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke was named Georgia Techs quarterbacks coach. After a 3-9 season that ended with six straight losses, coach Geoff Collins fired three assistants, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude. Weinke, who led Florida State to the 1999 National Championship and won the Heisman in 2000, most recently coached Tennessee’s quarterbacks in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was the Vols running back coach in 2018. Weinke served for one year. as an offensive analyst with Alabama in 2017. He spent two seasons in the NFL as the Rams quarterbacks coach in 2015-16. After his playing career at Florida State, Weinke was drafted in the fourth round by Carolina in 2001. He played seven seasons with Carolina and San Francisco. MISCELLANEOUS Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore tie the knot Tennis star Sloane Stephens and football player Jozy Altidore got married on Saturday in Miami Beach, according to People magazine. Stephens, 28, won the 2017 US Open and was a finalist at the 2018 French Open, semi-finalist at the 2013 Australian Open and quarter-finalist at Wimbledon in 2013. Altidore, 32, has played for Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC since 2015. He has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the United States. but has not appeared for the national team since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final. . . Liverpool have asked for Thursday’s game against Arsenal in the English League Cup semi-finals to be postponed due to more suspected COVID-19 cases at the club. First-team training at Liverpool was canceled on Tuesday after more positive tests among players and staff. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is among those currently in isolation after contracting the virus. . . Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for the coronavirus. Champ qualified for the winner’s golf event in Kapalua, Hawaii, with his win at the 3M Open in Minnesota last summer. The field now has 38 players. Champ tested positive at home in Houston before leaving for Hawaii.

