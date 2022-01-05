Prep Hockey: Willmar breaks the CLC ice with St. Cloud win

ST. CLOUD The Willmar girls’ hockey team found the perfect moment to take home the first win of the Central Lakes Conference.

The Cardinals took on the St. Cloud Icebreakers at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex on Tuesday night and finally broke into the victory column with a 3-1 CLC win.

Willmar is now 1-6 in conference play as St. Cloud drops to 4-3.

The Cardinals took advantage of special teams in the first period when Chloe Lownsbury scored a power play goal in 8 minutes 11 seconds. Lauren Eilers and Sophia Quinn had assists at stake.

In the second, Willmar led 2-0 on a goal from Samantha Poe.

The Icebreakers Molly Burkstrand narrowed the deficit to one halfway through the third period, before Willmars Kessa Mara added an insurance goal with an empty netter with 17 seconds left to play.

In the net, Brynn Grieger stopped 26 of 27 shots for the Cardinals. Abby Stevens had 28 saves for St. Cloud.

Willmar will host River Lakes at the Willmar Civic Center Thursday at 7:15 PM.

Willmar (5-8) 1 1 1 3

St. Cloud (9-5) 0 0 1 0

FIRST PERIOD (1) V: Chloe Lownsbury (Lauren Eilers, Sophia Quinn), 8:11 PP

SECOND PERIOD (2) W: Samantha Poe (Avery Olson), 12:17

THIRD PERIOD (3) SC: Molly Burkstrand (Katherine Bell), 12:52 (4) W: Kessa Mara (unassisted), 16:43

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS W: Brynn Grieger 26/27 SC: Abby Stevens 28/30

River Lakes has secured its second two-game win streak of the season with the road win over Northern Lakes.

The Stars scored once in the first. The Lightning scored once in the second, but the Stars scored twice more to take a 3-1 lead.

The Stars finished the night with two more goals in the third, with Lighting scoring again for the 5-2 finish.

River Lakes will play Willmar in a Central Lakes Conference game at 7:15 PM Thursday at the Willmar Civic Center.

Northern Lakes (5-7) 0 1 1 2

River Lakes (8-7) 1 2 2 5

Willmar took a second straight win in a high-scoring non-conference game against Becker/Big Lake in Princeton.

The Cardinals are now at 3-5-0. The Eagles have lost seven in a row, falling to 1-8-0.

Willmar will play River Lakes at 7:15 PM Thursday in Paynesville in a game of the Central Lakes Conference.