Sports
Bangladesh beats New Zealand for historic Test Cricket win
Fast news
Bangladesh records a crushing eight-wicket victory over world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui, their first ever in New Zealand and only their sixth in 61 tests.
Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in a test match on the 16th attempt with a stunning eight-wicket win over Mount Maunganui, breaking the World Test Champions’ unbeaten run of 17 matches on home soil.
Seamer Ebadot Hossain took 6-46 as Bangladesh knocked out the Black Caps for 169 on day five of the first Test at Bay Oval on Wednesday and the tourists hit the 40 runs for the win for the loss of two wickets.
Bangladesh’s first win of any kind of the game in New Zealand gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-game series, with the second game starting on Sunday in Christchurch.
historical triumph
New Zealand resumed at 147-5 with a slim lead of 17 but were quick on the back foot as Ebadot Ross Taylor cleared for 40 and removed Kyle Jamieson for a duck in his first two overs.
Taskin Ahmed came in with his second wicket in the fifth left of the morning when he caught all-rounder Rachin Ravindra behind for 16 and the Black Caps fluctuated at 160-8.
Tim Southee had his center stump removed in Taskin’s next over and Trent Boult took off for eight when he hit a hole in the deep end to end the innings.
Shadman Islam scored the first runs of the chase but was left behind for three and his fellow opener Najmul Hossain Shanto took off for 17 with the win in sight.
It was left to captain Mominul Haque, who scored 13 not out, and veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, unbeaten on five, to lead Bangladesh to their historic triumph.
Source: Reuters
