Sports
Commissioners not worried about lopsided College Football Playoff semifinals as expansion debate continues
As the leaders of the College Football Playoff prepare for another face-to-face meeting on Saturday in Indianapolis to discuss expanding the current four-team system, the skewed semifinal scores leading to two SEC teams playing for the national title – again – may not resonate with the commissioners as much as it did with fans and critics this past week.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey clearly has no objections, but it will provide a backdrop to the discussions as the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director Jack Swarbrick continue to debate which future model is best for the sport.
“I think college football is better served by wider participation in national championships, but the fact is you have to beat those people,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told ESPN on Tuesday. “And that means you have to do it on the football field. That has nothing to do with the format, it has to do with who plays at the highest level.”
For the second time in eight years of the CFP era, it is number 1 Alabama and number 3 Georgia. They also faced each other in the 2018 league title game and this season’s SEC championship game. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Georgia defeated Michigan 34-11 in the CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.
Five of the last eight seasons in the CFP have seen semifinals with an average margin of victory of at least 22 points. This year’s 44-point victory margin was the closest of any New Year’s Eve semifinals (58 points in 2015 and 48 points in 2016).
“I don’t think it should really matter,” Mike Aresco, commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, told ESPN. “I think we’re talking about a playoff that would essentially be more inclusive, give more teams a chance, and if you give more teams a chance, you know, some of those teams would be at a level better outperform the teams you choose.”
The bigger topic of discussion remains what the format should be, as there is still some support for an eight-team model, but the majority in the room prefers a 12-team field. An issue at the heart of the debate is whether there should be automatic qualifiers for the Power 5 champions and the highest-ranked conference champion of the Group of 5, or whether the bids should go to the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next six highest ranked teams, as suggested in the original proposal released on June 10.
As there are still differing opinions, several commissioners involved in the talks told ESPN on Tuesday that they have serious doubts about whether they can agree to extend the playoff at this point.
“My expectation is that we will continue the discussions and people in the room will say what they have said in public, which will reiterate the fact that there are not 11 people who agree on any format,” Pac said. -12 Commissioner Georg Kliavkoff. “And unfortunately that means we have to focus now on what the model might look like after the current term and hopefully retroactively so that we can expand within the current time frame.”
Bowlsby said he would be “very pleasantly surprised” if they came to any conclusions “because I don’t think there’s a lot of mind to do what’s best for the game.”
“I think people are protecting their territory,” he said, “and… we have to go into the meeting and try to think about what’s good, best for college football, not what’s best for a particular league.”
Sankey has stated several times publicly that his conference would favor a continuation of the current four-team format, an eight-team field that awards the best eight teams or the original proposal of 12 teams. He said on Tuesday that he believes the CFP management committee can come to a solution this weekend.
“I showed up in early December to make a decision,” he said. “Others were not. I can speak for myself and I can speak for this conference: we are ready to make a decision. The question is, are others ready to make a decision?
“I’m not the expert on timing, but at some point the can has too many dents from being kicked into the road and won’t be as accessible to kick,” he said. “The reality is that if we don’t make a decision now, the same issues will be present whether it’s 12, 18, or 24 months from now as we approach the end of a 12-year cycle…and we will in the future.” need to get to grips with decision-making. … We are ready to participate in that decision-making process now.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/32994295/commissioners-not-concerned-lopsided-college-football-playoff-semifinals-expansion-discussion-continues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]