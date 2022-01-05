Commissioners not worried about lopsided College Football Playoff semifinals as expansion debate continues

As the leaders of the College Football Playoff prepare for another face-to-face meeting on Saturday in Indianapolis to discuss expanding the current four-team system, the skewed semifinal scores leading to two SEC teams playing for the national title – again – may not resonate with the commissioners as much as it did with fans and critics this past week.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey clearly has no objections, but it will provide a backdrop to the discussions as the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director Jack Swarbrick continue to debate which future model is best for the sport.

“I think college football is better served by wider participation in national championships, but the fact is you have to beat those people,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told ESPN on Tuesday. “And that means you have to do it on the football field. That has nothing to do with the format, it has to do with who plays at the highest level.”

For the second time in eight years of the CFP era, it is number 1 Alabama and number 3 Georgia. They also faced each other in the 2018 league title game and this season’s SEC championship game. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Georgia defeated Michigan 34-11 in the CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Five of the last eight seasons in the CFP have seen semifinals with an average margin of victory of at least 22 points. This year’s 44-point victory margin was the closest of any New Year’s Eve semifinals (58 points in 2015 and 48 points in 2016).

“I don’t think it should really matter,” Mike Aresco, commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, told ESPN. “I think we’re talking about a playoff that would essentially be more inclusive, give more teams a chance, and if you give more teams a chance, you know, some of those teams would be at a level better outperform the teams you choose.”

The bigger topic of discussion remains what the format should be, as there is still some support for an eight-team model, but the majority in the room prefers a 12-team field. An issue at the heart of the debate is whether there should be automatic qualifiers for the Power 5 champions and the highest-ranked conference champion of the Group of 5, or whether the bids should go to the six highest-ranked conference champions, plus the next six highest ranked teams, as suggested in the original proposal released on June 10.

As there are still differing opinions, several commissioners involved in the talks told ESPN on Tuesday that they have serious doubts about whether they can agree to extend the playoff at this point.

“My expectation is that we will continue the discussions and people in the room will say what they have said in public, which will reiterate the fact that there are not 11 people who agree on any format,” Pac said. -12 Commissioner Georg Kliavkoff. “And unfortunately that means we have to focus now on what the model might look like after the current term and hopefully retroactively so that we can expand within the current time frame.”

Bowlsby said he would be “very pleasantly surprised” if they came to any conclusions “because I don’t think there’s a lot of mind to do what’s best for the game.”

“I think people are protecting their territory,” he said, “and… we have to go into the meeting and try to think about what’s good, best for college football, not what’s best for a particular league.”

Sankey has stated several times publicly that his conference would favor a continuation of the current four-team format, an eight-team field that awards the best eight teams or the original proposal of 12 teams. He said on Tuesday that he believes the CFP management committee can come to a solution this weekend.

“I showed up in early December to make a decision,” he said. “Others were not. I can speak for myself and I can speak for this conference: we are ready to make a decision. The question is, are others ready to make a decision?

“I’m not the expert on timing, but at some point the can has too many dents from being kicked into the road and won’t be as accessible to kick,” he said. “The reality is that if we don’t make a decision now, the same issues will be present whether it’s 12, 18, or 24 months from now as we approach the end of a 12-year cycle…and we will in the future.” need to get to grips with decision-making. … We are ready to participate in that decision-making process now.”