



MACAU, January 4 – The WTT Champions Macao 2021 China Stars presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and World Table Tennis (WTT) and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held in the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from January 19 to 23, 2022. A lineup of elite players of the world will demonstrate their superb techniques to locals and tourists alike as they pit their wits against each other in breathtaking matches. Galaxy Entertainment Group as the pblame ppartner A press conference was held today (Jan. 4), during which the organizers introduced the details and ticket information of the event and announced Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) as a presenting partner, and a check-presenting ceremony was held between the Sports Bureau and GEG. The press conference was attended by Mr. Pun Weng Kun, Chairman of the Sports Bureau; mr. Philip Cheng, director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; mr. Joo Ma Chi Tat, President of the Macau Table Tennis General Association; and Mr. Allen Lau and Ms. Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau; among other things. In his speech, Mr. Pun Weng Kun expressed his gratitude for the continued support of GEGs in the development of sports in Macau, with the hope that the cooperation of the two sides will play a greater role in facilitating the city’s sports tourism . He thanked WTT for their trust in Macau, and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Asian Table Tennis Union and Chinese Table Tennis Association for their support of the event. Mr Philip Cheng said that GEG has proactively supported the sports development policy of the SAR government of Macau and promoted the cross-sector integration of tourism and sports by supporting the organization of various international sports events and activities in Macau. He also hoped that the China Stars will shine and demonstrate their extraordinary skills in the competition. Leading tskilled tennis starsto Competin Macau The 2021 WTT Champions Macao China Stars will bring together leading table tennis players, including players who participated in last year’s Tokyo Olympics, who compete in three categories: men’s singles, women’s singles and mixed doubles. The first two days (19 and 20 January) there will be Round of 16 matches in all categories. The quarterfinals in all categories will take place on January 21. On the penultimate day (January 22), the quarter-finals in men’s and women’s singles, the semi-finals and the final of the mixed doubles will be played. The semi-finals and finals of the men’s and women’s singles will take place on January 23. Ticket sbeer on scake from 11 a.m. on January 5 Tickets are on sale from January 5 to January 18 at 11 AM at ten special Circle K convenience stores in Macau (located in Nam Ngai Kok Building in Areia Preta, Sun Star Plaza near the border gate, China Civil Plaza in NAPE, Iat Teng Hou Business Center at Nam Van, Ponte 16, Hoi Pan Garden, Van Sion Son Chun, Avenida do Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida, Prince Flower City and Broadway Macau), or through the official ticket website at www.sport.gov.mo/ WTTmacao2021/ ticketing. Alternatively, from January 19 to January 23, tickets can be purchased onsite at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion. Tickets are valid for all matches on the date indicated and apply to free seats only. Macau residents, students and seniors 65 years of age or older are entitled to discounts when purchased at the cash registers in the store and on site. The ticket prices are as follows: Date Jan 19 Jan 20 Jan 21 22 Jan Jan 23 ticket price MOP150.00 MOP150.00 MOP150.00 MOP300.00 MOP300.00 Discounted price in store/on site (for Macau residents, students and seniors 65 years or older)* MOP100.00 MOP100.00 MOP100.00 MOP200.00 MOP200.00 *A valid ID must be presented when purchasing a ticket. To ensure that the event can take place under safe conditions, strict epidemic prevention measures will be implemented during the event. The organizers will continue to closely monitor the status of the epidemic and take measures for the prevention of epidemics in the event in accordance with the relevant guidelines and requirements of the Health Bureau. For more information about the event, please visit the Sports Agencies website at https://www.sport.gov.mo/en/sites/wttmacao, the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the Macao Major Sporting Events on Facebook or WeChat.

