Pending free agents, offense improvement and more





@CelestialMosh asks: “Data on how Russell Wilson performs when he has a healthy workhorse that’s going backwards (Marshawn Lynch, Chris Carson, Rashaal Penny) vs when they’re going with a declining through commission approach? A: I’m sure such data exists somewhere, but I’m not sure where to find it and what exact parameters we would use, but I think it’s safe to say that Wilson, like pretty much every quarterback, outperforms with a good running game. And that has nothing to do with Wilson in particular, nor does it mean he can’t attack if the Seahawks want/have to go pass-heavy, but any defensive player or coach will tell you it’s harder to get a shot. player to defend. offense that can do several things well. If a defense knows a team isn’t interested in running the ball or knows that team can’t run the ball particularly well, they can focus more on stopping the passing play and ignoring the threat of a run. Whether it was early in Wilson’s career with Lynch in the backfield, or in 2015 when Wilson put on some of the best songs of his career while Thomas Rawls also played big games, or more recently with Carson, the Seahawks offense is almost working. always better with a good hasty attack. Even last year when there was so much focus on the increased strike count, Carson made solid contributions early in the year, then he got injured and not long after we saw the attack cool down, especially in a Los Angeles loss when Carson and Carlos Hyde was out. And it’s probably not entirely a coincidence that two of Wilson’s three lowest passer scores of his career came in 2016 and 2017 when the Seahawks suffered a number of injuries on the run back, although it’s also worth noting that Wilson suffered multiple injuries in 2016. played. As the Seahawks witnessed last year and many other prolific passing strikes this season, more and more defenses are willing to play two-deep safety looks and challenge teams to run against them, making it that much harder to take the lead. to throw ball. , especially in the field. However, a good enough running game makes it harder for defenses to do that if an opposing team is hanging numbers like Penny has been doing for the past month. “That’s what it looks like, and that’s what we were working towards,” said Carroll on Sunday when asked about his team’s balanced attack. “And when you play like that, you can play great football. And we’ve been doing that for many years. And when we’re really at our best, we’re most balanced. And that might be hard to get excited about or whatever , which I don’t care if you do it or not, but that’s a great way to play this game. It goes with everything. Look at all the plays we performed today and how it all fits together and made a case for the opponent. It’s a great ball. Shane (Waldron) had a great day today and called it beautiful.”

