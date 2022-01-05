USF football coach Jeff Scott gets contract extension

USF football coach Jeff Scott has been given a two-year contract extension, the Bulls announced on Tuesday. His contract runs until the 2026 season.

Scott is entering a pivotal third year after going 3-18 in his first two. However, he has shown signs of progress after finishing 1-8 in his first season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The incoming transfer class is considered the best in the country, according to 247Sports.

Bulls football facilities are also being improved. USF renovated the locker room last year and broke ground on an indoor practice facility. The program is also pushing for an on-campus stadium and football operations center.

Scott’s original five-year deal was worth $12.5 million. His extension is part of a department-wide commitment to stability. All 14 head coaches, USF announced on Tuesday, are under contract until at least 2023. That includes basketball coach Brian Gregory (until 2025-2026), basketball coach Jose Fernandez (2026-27) and softball coach Ken Eriksen (2026).

Observing all the recent turnover in college sports and the frequent turnover in USF athletics in the past, I am convinced that the best path forward to USF’s success is through continuity and stability in as many leadership positions as possible, said athletic director Michael Kelly in a statement. statement. It is critical to attract and retain head coaches who see USF as a destination job and who are fully committed to the vision we have for years to come.

We have been through a lot together which has made us stronger as a department and gives me confidence for the future. I believe in these head coaches and I believe in the young women and men they have recruited for Team USF. Together we will achieve great things.

